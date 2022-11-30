OnePlus to launch X27, E24 monitors in India on December 12

OnePlus will launch two monitors, namely OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24. The company will launch the two monitors across two different price brackets.

After becoming a dominant force in the mainstream media, OnePlus is now prepared to enter a brand-new market: monitors. The business has said that two monitors, the Monitor X27 and Monitor E24, would be on sale in India on December 12. On one of its social media channels, OnePlus earlier hinted that a new product will soon be released. This time, the business issued a press release announcing the launch.

According to the business, the new OnePlus monitors will further its goal of giving people a linked ecosystem experience. The two monitors were introduced by the manufacturer in two distinct pricing ranges. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is available in 27-inch screen size and is a more premium offering “superior display and performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study.”

A mid-range model, the OnePlus Monitor E 24, offers a number of fantastic features at a very reasonable price. It is designed for routine daily work and sporadic amusement. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 is available in 24-inch screen size.

In 2019, OnePlus entered the market for smart TVs. According to a Counterpoint Research research, the brand just became one of the top three smart TV brands in India in Q2 2022 after receiving a favourable reaction from its Indian community and customers and seeing 123% YoY growth in the first half of the year.

Addressing the announcement, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said, "Since our beginning, we have evolved to become one of the most loved technology companies in India due to the hassle-free user experience and quick and seamless performance of our devices. We are now proud to introduce the OnePlus monitors, a brand-new addition to the OnePlus product line. We are certain that it will provide our community the distinctive OnePlus experience."

