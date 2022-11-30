Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37-day wait period; Here's why

    The shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be between 15 million and 20 million units lower than expected. Customers will face a wait time of up to 37 days after placing an order for the iPhone 14 Pro, according to media report.
     

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37 day wait period Here is why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    The delivery of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models is taking longer than it has in the past due to worker discontent and Covid lockdowns at the company's main assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that lockdown limitations and employee unrest at iPhone supplier Foxconn's facility in Zhengzhou, China will affect the shipment of the iPhones.

    The shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be between 15 million and 20 million fewer than anticipated, claims Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Additionally, he asserts that output at the workplace significantly fell as a result of employee protests.

    Also Read | iPhone 15: Apple's upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony

    As a result, it was predicted that 70 to 75 million fewer devices will ship in Q4 2022. According to the research, the market consensus was between 80 million to 85 million units.

    Customers buying Apple’s most premium devices in the US this year can now expect to wait as long as 37 days. Delivery days are “increasing significantly” for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models across all markets. In a protest over delayed incentive payments made during Covid lockdowns, employees at Foxconn's largest factory in China battled with security personnel and corporate representatives last week.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur

     Worker protests over pay and draconian COVID-19 lockdowns have escalated to violence in recent weeks at the plant. The facility is operated by Apple’s partner, Taiwan-based Foxconn, and serves as a key producer of iPhones.

    Social media images showed hundreds of employees marching down a road while hurling stones and sticks at anti-riot police. In order to stop such occurrences from occurring again, the corporation claimed it will keep in touch with its workers and the authorities regarding violence.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 Apple s upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony gcw

    iPhone 15: Apple's upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony

    Google Pixel 7 price drop alert Grab it for less than Rs 34000 on Flipkart details here gcw

    Google Pixel 7 price drop alert! Grab it for less than Rs 34,000 on Flipkart

    Apple rejected plans to launch compatible pencil with iPhone 14 Report gcw

    Apple rejected plans to launch iPhone-compatible pencil: Report

    Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur

    Infinix Hot 20 5G to launch on December 1 From specs to price more here s what we know gcw

    Infinix Hot 20 5G to launch on December 1; From specs to price & more, here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University releases first merit list for MA, Msc Courses; check details

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University releases first merit list for MA, Msc Courses; check details

    Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court against release of 11 convicts wants rapists sent back to jail gcw

    Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court, wants rapists sent back to jail

    football Is Massimiliano Allegri stepping down next after abrupt Juventus board resignation?-ayh

    Is Massimiliano Allegri stepping down next after abrupt Juventus board resignation?

    WhatsApp is rolling out forward media with caption Here s how to use it gcw

    WhatsApp is rolling out 'forward media with caption'; Here's how to use it

    Photos Yudh Abhyas 2022 at Himalayan heights closer to China border

    'Yudh Abhyas' at Himalayan heights closer to China border (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon