Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37-day wait period; Here's why

The shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be between 15 million and 20 million units lower than expected. Customers will face a wait time of up to 37 days after placing an order for the iPhone 14 Pro, according to media report.

The delivery of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models is taking longer than it has in the past due to worker discontent and Covid lockdowns at the company's main assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that lockdown limitations and employee unrest at iPhone supplier Foxconn's facility in Zhengzhou, China will affect the shipment of the iPhones.

The shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be between 15 million and 20 million fewer than anticipated, claims Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Additionally, he asserts that output at the workplace significantly fell as a result of employee protests.

As a result, it was predicted that 70 to 75 million fewer devices will ship in Q4 2022. According to the research, the market consensus was between 80 million to 85 million units.

Customers buying Apple’s most premium devices in the US this year can now expect to wait as long as 37 days. Delivery days are “increasing significantly” for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models across all markets. In a protest over delayed incentive payments made during Covid lockdowns, employees at Foxconn's largest factory in China battled with security personnel and corporate representatives last week.

Worker protests over pay and draconian COVID-19 lockdowns have escalated to violence in recent weeks at the plant. The facility is operated by Apple’s partner, Taiwan-based Foxconn, and serves as a key producer of iPhones.

Social media images showed hundreds of employees marching down a road while hurling stones and sticks at anti-riot police. In order to stop such occurrences from occurring again, the corporation claimed it will keep in touch with its workers and the authorities regarding violence.

