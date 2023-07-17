Nothing launches first store in India & it is in Bengaluru

Nothing, a smartphone brand led by Carl Pei has recently laid the foundation of its first retail store named Drops Store which has been situated in Bengaluru. Here is everything must know about the first retail Store based in India.

Numerous Indian customers are undoubtedly excited by the recent opening of the first store in India by Nothing, a well-known smartphone maker. Drops by Nothing is the name of the store, which just opened in Bangalore's Lulu Shopping Mall. Certainly, the new shopping experience has customers buzzing with enthusiasm.

Following the recent release of Nothing's second consecutive smartphone, the Phone 2, the Drops shop has opened. Customers who stop by the Drops store will have the chance to buy a variety of items from the Nothing range. Notably, shoppers may reserve the Nothing Phone 2 in advance at the retailer.

A sizable throng gathered outside the store to get a look of the eagerly awaited Nothing Phone 2 and EarStick earphones. Customers were excited to see and try the newest goods from Nothing, and anticipation for the store's opening had been growing for some time.

The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the Nothing Phone 2 has an outstanding 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU within the smartphone provides lag-free performance, according to the manufacturer. It has 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

A dual camera system with a 50MP lens is located on the back panel. The gadget has a 32-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. A 4,700mAh battery is also used to power the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing seeks to give its consumers a distinctive and engaging shopping experience with the inauguration of the Drops store in India. Customers may use the shop as a platform to discover and buy Nothing's cutting-edge items, including the eagerly awaited Nothing Phone 2. Having a physical location improves client convenience and deepens Nothing's bond with its Indian fan base.

