No Twitter Blue subscription? Blue tick to be removed from your account from April 1

Twitter has announced that it will start phasing out its old verification program and removing verification badges starting from April 1st. Now anyone on Twitter get a blue tick by paying a monthly subscription cost. Prior to Musk’s takeover, Twitter used checkmarks to verify individuals and entities as active, authentic, and notable accounts of interest.

Twitter has announced that the legacy verified accounts that have not paid for the Twitter Blue subscription will lose their accounts starting April. This implies that those journalists, actors, and politicians who did not pay for the Blue Tick will soon lose it. But since since Elon Musk took over the corporation, the Blue Tick has been more about profit than reputation. Before, only those who could disagree could receive the Blue Tick, but today anybody with money or who is prepared to pay money may be verified on Twitter.

"We will start phasing down our legacy verified program and taking away legacy verified checkmarks on April 1st. People may join up for Twitter Blue to maintain their blue checkmark," according to a tweet from Twitter's official account.

Also Read | CONFIRMED! OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4

Twitter has not yet made clear how it would handle accounts belonging to users who have been tagged as "notable" on the platform. Since he took charge, Musk has opposed granting the Blue Tick to famous people. He said in December that the verification badges will be eliminated because of "the corrupt and absurd manner in which they were distributed."

Since then, some of the users who had a verified account even before Elon Musk took over, have been seeing a pop-up when they tap on their checkmark. It says “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.”

Also Read | Flipkart, retailer ordered to pay Rs 25,000 compensation after buyer gets soap instead of Apple iPhone 11

Today, however, users may purchase a blue checkmark badge through the Twitter Blue subscription model, and verification no longer has the same meaning. For online users, this subscription service costs $8 per month; however, owing to app store fees, iOS and Android signups will cost $11 per month. In addition, Twitter sells additional checkmark colors and badges to indicate, among other things, whether an account belongs to a corporation or a government.

Also Read | What makes Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds special?