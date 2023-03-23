CONFIRMED! OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be launched in India on April 4. The Chinese smartphone major is hosting a virtual launch event titled “larger than life” on April 4, where it will announce more details about the upcoming Nord devices.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, according to the manufacturer, combines OnePlus' renowned "Fast and Smooth Experience" with a style made to stand out from the competition, featuring the brand-new Pastel Lime colour and straightforward but two-circle camera configuration. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G builds on the popularity of its predecessors and will have upgraded main features in a budget-friendly design.

As the name implies, the Nord CE 3 Lite will be the replacement for the Nord CE 2 Lite, and the Nord Buds 2 will take the place of the first generation of the Nord Buds. While critical specifications are still unknown, the Nord CE 3 Lite may include the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU as the Nord CE 2 Lite, according to rumours. It is anticipated that the forthcoming phone would have a larger Super AMOLED display and a 108MP primary camera.

Both OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are expected to have budget pricing. ‘Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event’ will be an online launch event on 4 April 7:00PM IST, 2023.

(Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)