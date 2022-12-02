Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neuralink human trials soon, says Elon Musk; plans to get one chip for himself

    Elon Musk claims that Neuralink's new interface will allow people to communicate directly with a computer through their thoughts, using a device implanted in their brains. Also, Musk has clearly expressed that he wishes to get one chip for himself.

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Despite the fact that Elon Musk is currently concentrating on Twitter as a result of his $44 billion acquisition, he is the creative force behind some of the most cutting-edge businesses in the world, including SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company, and, of course, Neuralink.

    Elon Musk now asserts that Neuralink's updated interface would enable users to interact with computers directly through thinking utilising an implanted device. Musk has also made it known that he wants one chip for himself.

    “We’ve submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and we think probably in about six months we should be able to have our first Neuralink in a human," Musk said.

    He said the've been working hard to be ready for our first human (implant), and obviously want to be exceedingly careful and ensure that it will operate properly before placing a gadget in a person.

    Neuralink's human trials have been postponed, according to AFP, by nearly two whole years. Musk had already asserted that Neuralink will be able to conduct human testing by 2020.

    Coin-sized prototype chips are now present in monkeys. A recent Neuralink presentation featured monkeys doing basic activities, such as moving a computer cursor and playing easy games, using the Neuralink prototype.

    Regarding practical uses, Musk has stated that Neuralink's work would help people regain their eyesight and movement.   “As miraculous as it may sound, we are confident that it is possible to restore full body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord," Musk said. With Neuralink, Musk wants to make sure that humans won't be surpassed by artificial intelligence in the future, despite how quickly it is developing.

