Twitter followers count is about to drop, warns Elon Musk; Here’s why

Do not worry if you notice a decrease in your Twitter following count. Elon Musk, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, is "purging a lot" of spam and fraudulent accounts. Musk provided the specific news with everyone on Thursday via his Twitter account. Twitter is now cleaning a lot of spam and fraud accounts, so you could see a dip in your following count, he said.

In addition, Musk wants to increase Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1000. A social media user recently posted, "Idea on raising character limit to 1000," tagging Musk in the remark. Musk replied, "It's on the to do list," in response.

After a prior attempt to improve the verification process failed, Musk recently stated that Twitter aims to relaunch its premium service, which would provide accounts various coloured check marks, next week. It's the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which caused yet more uncertainty for users.

Separately, Musk tweeted that after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook, the misunderstanding over Twitter's prospective removal from the App Store had been resolved.

The verification service, which under Musk gave blue-check badges to anybody paying $8 a month, was previously stopped by Twitter. His first idea was postponed due to worries that anyone would create phoney accounts, pretend to be elected officials, journalists, news organisations, or other figures, and buy the verified badge, spreading false information.

To avoid imitation, the blue check was initially handed to official organisations, businesses, celebrities, and journalists.

