Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter followers count is about to drop, warns Elon Musk; Here’s why

    Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts and therefore users may lose followers during the day, Elon Musk said on Thursday. Twitter has already banned 44,611 accounts promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity in India between September 26 and October 25, as Musk took over.

    Twitter followers count is about to drop warns Elon Musk here s why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    Do not worry if you notice a decrease in your Twitter following count. Elon Musk, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, is "purging a lot" of spam and fraudulent accounts. Musk provided the specific news with everyone on Thursday via his Twitter account. Twitter is now cleaning a lot of spam and fraud accounts, so you could see a dip in your following count, he said.

    In addition, Musk wants to increase Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1000. A social media user recently posted, "Idea on raising character limit to 1000," tagging Musk in the remark. Musk replied, "It's on the to do list," in response.

    After a prior attempt to improve the verification process failed, Musk recently stated that Twitter aims to relaunch its premium service, which would provide accounts various coloured check marks, next week. It's the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which caused yet more uncertainty for users.

    Also Read | Angry Bird, Shopsy, Clash of Clans among Google's best apps and games in India

    Separately, Musk tweeted that after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook, the misunderstanding over Twitter's prospective removal from the App Store had been resolved.

    The verification service, which under Musk gave blue-check badges to anybody paying $8 a month, was previously stopped by Twitter. His first idea was postponed due to worries that anyone would create phoney accounts, pretend to be elected officials, journalists, news organisations, or other figures, and buy the verified badge, spreading false information.
    To avoid imitation, the blue check was initially handed to official organisations, businesses, celebrities, and journalists.

    Also Read | 'Good conversation. Tim was clear...' Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, clears 'misunderstanding' about Twitter

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt launches Digi Yatra, facial recognition system to enter airports; know what it is - adt

    Govt launches Digi Yatra, facial recognition system to enter airports; know what it is

    Angry Bird Shopsy Clash of Clans among Google s best apps and games in India for 2022 gcw

    Angry Bird, Shopsy, Clash of Clans among Google's best apps and games in India

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked Likely to have titanium chassis curved edges dual front camera more gcw

    iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    Good conversation Elon Musk meets Apple CEO Tim Cook clears misunderstanding about Twitter gcw

    'Good conversation. Tim was clear...' Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, clears 'misunderstanding' about Twitter

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked Here s what we know about Google s upcoming smartphone gcw

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked! Here's what we know about Google's upcoming smartphone

    Recent Stories

    All You Need To Know About DISHA Cell of the Indian Air Force

    All You Need To Know About DISHA Cell of the Indian Air Force

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 4th Wedding Anniversary: Check out unseen picture of the couple RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 4th Wedding Anniversary: Check out unseen picture of the couple

    pro-wrestling WWE: Will Roman Reigns pull off double duty at WrestleMania 39?-ayh

    WWE: Will Roman Reigns pull off double duty at WrestleMania 39?

    Govt launches Digi Yatra, facial recognition system to enter airports; know what it is - adt

    Govt launches Digi Yatra, facial recognition system to enter airports; know what it is

    IPEV - A Key Initiative of the Indian Air Force

    IPEV – A Key Initiative of the Indian Air Force

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon