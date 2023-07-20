Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix ends password sharing in India, check all the details here

    Netflix announced that it has ended password sharing in India, announcing that only members of a household will be able to access one account. "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are - at home, on the go, on holiday - and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the streaming giant said in a statement.
     

    Netflix ends password sharing in India one account for one household check details gcw
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    The world's largest streaming service, Netflix, has said that it would no longer permit password sharing on India Now. Each account should only be used by one family, according to the firm. This email will begin to be sent by Netflix today to subscribers in India who share their account outside of their home.

    "One household may utilise a Netflix account. Every member of that household has access to Netflix from anywhere, whether they are at home, travelling, or on vacation. They can also benefit from additional features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the company said.

    It further said, "We are aware that our members have a wide variety of entertainment options. It is for this reason that we continue to make significant investments in a wide range of new films and TV episodes, ensuring that no matter what your preferences, your mood, your language, or the people you are viewing with, there is always something pleasurable to watch on Netflix."

    In order to boost its income in the second half of the year, the streaming app will start taking action against account sharing on July 20, 2023, in India and other territories including Indonesia, Kenya, and Croatia.

    Netflix is experimenting with a different strategy in India and other nations where paid sharing hasn't yet been adopted. If users wish to keep sharing their Netflix account with someone they don't live with, they can do so by paying an extra charge.

    Netflix stated in a letter to shareholders that it will not provide the "extra member" option in these areas since several of them just reduced their pricing and the penetration is still rather low, allowing the firm "plenty of runway without adding additional complexity."

    The streaming platform introduced these limitations on password sharing earlier this year in May in more than 100 nations, including well-known ones like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.

    The crackdown has helped the company add nearly 6 million subscribers globally. The streaming giant finished the recently ended quarter with a total of 238 million subscribers and a profit of $1.5 billion, according to an earnings release.

