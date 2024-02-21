Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mukesh Ambani-backed BharatGPT set to launch India's first AI language model 'Hanooman' in March

    BharatGPT, a pioneering private-public partnership backed by Reliance Industries and Indian engineering institutions, is set to launch Hanooman, a ChatGPT-style AI language model, in March.

    Mukesh Ambani-backed BharatGPT set to launch India's first AI language model 'Hanooman' in March snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    A consortium supported by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd and India's leading engineering institutions is gearing up to unveil its inaugural ChatGPT-style service next month, marking a significant stride in the country's aspirations to establish a presence in the artificial intelligence domain. Named BharatGPT, the coalition, which includes a division of India's most valuable company along with eight affiliated universities, provided a preview of the extensive language model on Tuesday at a technology conference held in Mumbai.

    During a presentation showcased to attendees, a motorcycle mechanic from southern India interacted with an AI bot in Tamil, his native language, while a banker engaged with the tool in Hindi, and a developer from Hyderabad utilized it to write computer code. If successful, the model, named Hanooman, could mark a significant advancement for India in the rapidly evolving race to develop potentially transformative AI technology.

    BharatGPT envisions Hanooman operating across 11 local languages and focusing on four key sectors: healthcare, governance, financial services, and education. The model was developed through collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology campuses, including Bombay, with support from wireless carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and the Indian government.

    Numerous startups like Sarvam and Krutrim, supported by notable VC investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and billionaire Vinod Khosla's fund, are actively developing open-source AI models tailored for the Indian market.

    While Silicon Valley giants like OpenAI are focused on constructing increasingly large language models (LLMs), these endeavors face challenges due to computational limitations. Therefore, startups are concentrating on crafting simpler and more affordable models suitable for smaller businesses and government agencies in India.

    “It’s a different genre of LLMs,” Ganesh Ramakrishnan, chair of IIT Bombay’s department of computer science and engineering, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

    During an interview at the annual Nasscom IT industry conference, he mentioned that Hanooman will also incorporate speech-to-text capabilities, significantly enhancing its user-friendliness. In a nation of 1.4 billion people, where millions struggle with illiteracy, this feature holds immense importance.

    Additionally, Reliance Jio intends to develop customized models tailored for specific purposes. The conglomerate, spanning telecom to retail, is already in the process of creating Jio Brain, a platform designed to leverage AI across its extensive network of approximately 450 million subscribers.

    LLMs, short for large language models, operate by learning from extensive datasets and producing responses that sound natural. These models utilize generative AI, a newer form of artificial intelligence popularized by the achievements of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

    BharatGPT's initiative in this domain is somewhat distinctive—it represents the country's first private-public partnership of its kind, involving significant players from various sectors.

    “It’s like the Indian joint family,” Ramakrishnan told Bloomberg, referring to inter-generational family structures still common in the country. “We are interdependent, and we do better together.”

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk gives update on Neuralink 1st patient says able to move mouse around screen by just thinking gcw

    Elon Musk gives update on Neuralink's 1st patient, says 'able to move mouse around screen by just thinking'

    The looming threat: Why nearly 90% of AI startups could face extinction within the coming year snt

    The looming threat: Why nearly 90% of AI startups could face extinction within the coming year

    Xiaomi 14 confirmed to launch in India on THIS date will compete against OnePlus 12 iQOO 12 & more gcw

    Xiaomi 14 confirmed to launch in India on THIS date; will compete against OnePlus 12, iQOO 12 & more

    OnePlus 12R update You can seek a full refund until THIS date Check out COO's full post gcw

    OnePlus 12R update: You can seek a full refund until THIS date; Check out COO's full post

    Viral video Emirates air hostess tries Apple Vision Pro on flight airline netizens react WATCH gcw

    Viral video: Emirates air hostess tries Apple Vision Pro on flight; airline, netizens react (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Congress turmoil in Raebareli as key leaders resign over party's absence at Ram Mandir ceremony AJR

    BREAKING: Congress turmoil in Raebareli as key leaders resign over party's absence at Ram Mandir ceremony

    'Aadujevitham': Prithviraj Sukumaran's adventure-drama film to hit theatres in March NIR

    'Aadujevitham': Prithviraj Sukumaran's adventure-drama film to hit theatres in March

    Karnataka: Police apprehend 3 culprits for allegedly raping three minor girls in Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Police apprehend 3 culprits for allegedly raping three minor girls in Belagavi

    cricket From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket stars wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on birth of second child osf

    From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket stars wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on birth of second child

    Anushka Virat's son Akaay: 5 reasons why their pregnancy was secret RBA

    Anushka- Virat's son Akaay: 5 reasons why their pregnancy was secret

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon