MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

Even as the Pegasus snooping scandal has returned once again to haunt the Narendra Modi government following the revelations made in the recent New York Times report, the Union Home Ministry took to Twitter to increase awareness with regard to mobile phone security.

In a Twitter post, the MHA underscored that secure usage of mobile phones is essential for personal and organizational data protection. To MHA also listed a series of Dos and Don'ts to prevent cyber attacks.

Let's take a look at what an individual should do to protect his or her device:

* Be cautious with public Wi-Fi as information shared over the public networks may be misused.

* Review the default privacy setting of the smartphone, mobile applications and social media accounts. That's because personal photos posted on social media with public visibility may be misused.

* Before downloading any mobile application, the same should be checked for its reputation or authenticity. Read vendor's privacy policies and verify app permissions before downloading apps.

* Prefer downloading mobile applications from genuine sources. Turn off or remove unnecessary apps.

* Register for Do Not Disturb service with telecom operators.

* Use parental control mode while handing over mobile phones to kids or minors.

* Use device or SD card encryption to safeguard confidential data.

* Protect your device with a strong PIN or password or Biometrics and enable auto-lock setting in mobile phone.

* Always take back-up of data, including your contacts, personal photos, etc.

Let's take a look at what an individual should not do to protect his or her device:

* Do not reply or click on links sent through SMS /mail or chat messenger by strangers.

* Do not store sensitive information on the device.

* Do not log into the accounts especially the financial accounts when using public wireless networks.

