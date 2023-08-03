Meta launches AI tool AudioCraft to create music from text

AudioCraft is made up of three models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec. MusicGen is trained using Meta's own music library and can generate music from text inputs. AudioGen is trained in public sound effects and can generate audio based on text inputs. The EnCodec decoder has been improved, allowing for higher-quality music generation.

A new open-source AI tool called AudioCraft has been made available by Meta. According to the manufacturer, this programme is designed to let both seasoned artists and regular people generate audio and music using straightforward text instructions.

Users will be able to create ambient noises and sound effects like dogs barking, automobiles honking, or footsteps on a wooden floor thanks to Meta's pre-trained AudioGen models. In addition, Meta is giving the code and all of the model weights for the AudioCraft tool. Applications for this new tool include audio production, sound effect creation, compression methods, and composition of music. Meta wants to make it possible for researchers and professionals to train their own models using their own datasets by making these models open-source.

According to Meta, generative AI has advanced significantly in the areas of graphics, video, and text but not as much in audio. By offering a more approachable and user-friendly framework for producing high-quality audio, AudioCraft fills this gap.

According to Meta's official blog, modelling complicated signals and patterns at many sizes makes it extremely difficult to produce realistic and high-fidelity music. Music provides a special problem in audio creation since it is made up of both local and long-range patterns.

Long-lasting high-quality audio may be produced via AudioCraft. According to the firm, it makes it simpler for users to play with the current models and streamlines the building of generative models for audio.

