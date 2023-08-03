Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta launches AI tool AudioCraft to create music from text

    AudioCraft is made up of three models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec. MusicGen is trained using Meta's own music library and can generate music from text inputs. AudioGen is trained in public sound effects and can generate audio based on text inputs. The EnCodec decoder has been improved, allowing for higher-quality music generation.
     

    Meta launches AI tool AudioCraft to create music from text gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    A new open-source AI tool called AudioCraft has been made available by Meta. According to the manufacturer, this programme is designed to let both seasoned artists and regular people generate audio and music using straightforward text instructions.

    MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec are the three models that make up AudioCraft. MusicGen can create music from text inputs and was trained using Meta's own music collection. On the other hand, AudioGen is skilled at creating sound effects for the general audience and can produce audio from text inputs. The EnCodec decoder has also been upgraded, enabling the creation of music with greater quality and less undesired artefacts.

    Also Read | Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5; Here's what you can expect

    Users will be able to create ambient noises and sound effects like dogs barking, automobiles honking, or footsteps on a wooden floor thanks to Meta's pre-trained AudioGen models. In addition, Meta is giving the code and all of the model weights for the AudioCraft tool. Applications for this new tool include audio production, sound effect creation, compression methods, and composition of music. Meta wants to make it possible for researchers and professionals to train their own models using their own datasets by making these models open-source.

    According to Meta, generative AI has advanced significantly in the areas of graphics, video, and text but not as much in audio. By offering a more approachable and user-friendly framework for producing high-quality audio, AudioCraft fills this gap.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale: Check out top deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22+ & more ahead of Independence Day

    According to Meta's official blog, modelling complicated signals and patterns at many sizes makes it extremely difficult to produce realistic and high-fidelity music. Music provides a special problem in audio creation since it is made up of both local and long-range patterns.

    Long-lasting high-quality audio may be produced via AudioCraft. According to the firm, it makes it simpler for users to play with the current models and streamlines the building of generative models for audio.

    Also Read | Redmi 12 4G vs Moto G14: Which smartphone you should buy?

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5; Here's what you can expect

    Apple iOS 17 Here is how to set up your own Contact Poster gcw

    Apple iOS 17: Here's how to set up your own Contact Poster

    Redmi 12 4G vs Motorola G14 Which smartphone you should buy gcw

    Redmi 12 4G vs Moto G14: Which smartphone you should buy?

    TweetDeck undergoes branding now it is called as XPro gcw

    TweetDeck undergoes branding, now it is called as 'XPro'

    Apple iPhone 15 series update New leaks reveal key changes features design gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series update: New leaks reveal key changes, features & design

    Recent Stories

    Fast food joint in Argentina faces backlash over 'Adolf Fries', 'Anne Frank Burger' and more snt

    Fast food joint in Argentina faces backlash over 'Adolf Fries', 'Anne Frank Burger' and more

    Sania Mirza Shoaib Maliks divorce rumours reignite after Malik changes Instagram bio ADC

    Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumours reignite after Malik changes Instagram bio

    Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha chairman invites floor leaders to discuss over Manipur violence AJR

    Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha chairman invites floor leaders to discuss over Manipur violence

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film vma

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon