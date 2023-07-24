Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg receives blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu; shares photos on social media

The 39-year-old billionaire posted about his achievement on social media and also congratulated his coach Dave Camarillo on receiving his 5th-degree black belt. A few days back, he showed off his ripped physique amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter boss Elon Musk.

The co-founder of Facebook and Meta posted on Instagram, "Congratulations @davecamarillo on your 5th-degree black belt. You're a fantastic trainer, and working out with you has taught me so much about life and fighting. Additionally thrilled to be promoted to participate with the @guerrillajjsanjose squad at blue belt.

Camarillo replied, “Absolutely honoured to know you and learn from you. Thank you for your support and your amazing display of discipline!”

His followers and well-wishers showed their admiration and affection for his post by congratulating him on his accomplishment. A user wrote,'' Button for Elon vs. Zuck fight.'' Another added, ''Wowww Amazing!!! Congratulations @zuck !!! Incredible!!!''

A few days back, he showed off his ripped physique amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter boss Elon Musk. Musk issued the first "cage match" challenge to Zuckerberg. The Meta leader responded "Send Me Location" to accept the challenge. There is no certainty that the battle will actually happen despite the excitement.

The Facebook founder garnered media attention earlier this year when he took home two gold at a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition hosted at a high school in Silicon Valley. He reportedly began training in mixed martial arts (MMA) in September of last year, and his coach has called him a "silent killer" in the ring.