Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg receives blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu; shares photos on social media

    The 39-year-old billionaire posted about his achievement on social media and also congratulated his coach Dave Camarillo on receiving his 5th-degree black belt. A few days back, he showed off his ripped physique amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter boss Elon Musk. 

    Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg receives blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu shares photos on social media gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that he has been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach.  In addition to sharing his success on social media, the 39-year-old millionaire congratulated his coach Dave Camarillo on earning his fifth-degree black belt. An interesting fact about Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is that there are five distinct belt colours: white, blue, purple, brown, and the highly prized black belt.

    The co-founder of Facebook and Meta posted on Instagram, "Congratulations @davecamarillo on your 5th-degree black belt. You're a fantastic trainer, and working out with you has taught me so much about life and fighting. Additionally thrilled to be promoted to participate with the @guerrillajjsanjose squad at blue belt. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

    Camarillo replied, “Absolutely honoured to know you and learn from you. Thank you for your support and your amazing display of discipline!”

    His followers and well-wishers showed their admiration and affection for his post by congratulating him on his accomplishment. A user wrote,'' Button for Elon vs. Zuck fight.'' Another added, ''Wowww Amazing!!! Congratulations @zuck !!! Incredible!!!''

    A few days back, he showed off his ripped physique amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter boss Elon Musk.  Musk issued the first "cage match" challenge to Zuckerberg. The Meta leader responded "Send Me Location" to accept the challenge. There is no certainty that the battle will actually happen despite the excitement.

    The Facebook founder garnered media attention earlier this year when he took home two gold at a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition hosted at a high school in Silicon Valley. He reportedly began training in mixed martial arts (MMA) in September of last year, and his coach has called him a "silent killer" in the ring. 

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple retail stores may introduce home delivery service for customers soon Report gcw

    Apple retail stores may introduce home delivery service for customers soon: Report

    Twitter gets new logo, officially replaces blue bird with X gcw

    Twitter gets new logo, officially replaces blue bird with 'X'

    First glimpse of X Elon Musk posts photo of Twitter HQ with new logo gcw

    First glimpse of 'X': Elon Musk posts photo of Twitter HQ with new logo

    Apple iPhone SE 4 could be delayed until 2025 Here is why gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 could be delayed until 2025; Here's why

    PlayStation 5 gets Rs 7500 discount for limited period starting July 25 Where to buy and other details gcw

    PlayStation 5 gets Rs 7,500 discount for limited period starting July 25; Where to buy and other details

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' song 'Meri Ye Jawani' is too hot to handle- WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' song 'Meri Ye Jawani' is too hot to handle- WATCH

    Cricket Kerala pays tribute to Indian cricketer Minnu Mani with junction renaming osf

    Kerala pays tribute to Indian cricketer Minnu Mani with junction renaming

    Touching moment! Viral video captures chimpanzee washing photographer's hands after drinking water anr

    Touching moment! Viral video captures chimpanzee washing photographer's hands after drinking water

    Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

    Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

    Mega fraud ring involving Chinese handlers unearthed: 15,000 Indians targeted in Rs 700 crore scam snt

    Mega fraud ring involving Chinese handlers unearthed: 15,000 Indians targeted in Rs 700 crore scam

    Recent Videos

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon