Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband

Apple Watch came to the rescue of a woman, who was stabbed, duct-taped and buried alive in a shallow grave by her husband. If not for the Apple Watch, the woman would not have been alive.

Another life appears to have been saved by Apple Watch. But compared to all the road accident call-ups we're used to reading, this story from the US is a little more frightening. Numerous times, the Apple Watch has prevented fatalities by alerting wearers to abnormal heartbeats. People have also benefited many times from the fall detection function. But this time, a woman was able to escape a terrible circumstance thanks to the Apple Watch. Washington was the scene of the event.

A lady from Washington who was allegedly stabbed by her husband, wrapped in duct tape, and buried alive in a pit in the woods managed to free herself before dialling 911 on her Apple Watch.

According to a DailyMail report, the wife who had been stabbed and duct taped by her husband was able to dig herself out of the grave. When she emerged from the grave, she immediately contacted 911 on her Apple Watch. Young Sook An, 42, was laid in a grave roughly 60 miles south-southwest of Seattle. Sook was kidnapped, according to the authorities who freed her. When the police located the woman, she said, "My husband is attempting to murder me."

Various media reports suggest that Young Sook and her spouse Chae Kyong were going through a divorce but that Kyong was still doing his laundry at Sook's residence. On Sunday afternoon, the two got into an argument over money, which is when the alleged attack took place.

According to reports, at 1 PM, Kyong struck Sook and duct taped her in her bedroom before driving her away from their house and into a forest. The 53-year-old then dug a hole, killed his wife with a knife, and buried her there.

According to a police report, the woman was in really terrible state when she was discovered. "She still had duct tape covering her legs, lower face, and neck. Her clothing and hair were filthy, and she had severe bruises on her legs, arms, and head. Her 20-year-old daughter received an emergency message from Apple Watch as well. But as soon as the spouse learned about the watch, he shattered it with a hammer.

