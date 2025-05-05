The iQOO Neo 10 is teased to launch in India soon, resembling the Neo 10R in design. Expected specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, dual rear cameras, and a large battery with fast charging, potentially priced under Rs 40,000.

The iQOO Neo 10 is officially on its way to the Indian market, with the company starting to tease the smartphone’s arrival on X (formerly Twitter). The teaser suggests that the new Neo series phone may make its Indian debut in the upcoming weeks, however the precise launch date is yet unknown.

According to the teaser, the next iQOO Neo 10 will have a design akin to the previously released Neo 10R in India. It is anticipated that the device would include a square back camera module with a dual camera system, a boxy form, and slightly curved edges. Through the teaser, at least one color variation—orange—has been verified. This one will also be sold on Amazon, much like the majority of iQOO releases in the nation.

Since the Neo 10 was introduced in China in November 2024, we are aware of its potential specifications even if iQOO India has not yet announced the official ones. There may be subtle variations in the Indian model, though, as smartphone manufacturers occasionally modify hardware specifications according on the location.

iQOO Neo 10 in China: Check out specifications

The iQOO Neo 10 in China has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved screen with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which is complemented by a specialized Q2 chip for enhanced performance, powers the phone. With up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, the gadget is available in a variety of configurations.

Regarding photography, the Chinese Neo 10 has a dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera is used for selfies. Support for face recognition and an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint scanner are further features. A sizable 6,100mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging powers the phone.

The OnePlus 13R, which costs Rs 42,999 and is likewise powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, is anticipated to be beat by the iQOO Neo 10 in terms of price. In the past, iQOO has set aggressive prices for its Neo series phones, and the Neo 10 could do the same. The smartphone may cost less than Rs 40,000, perhaps beginning at Rs 35,999, which is the same as the base model of the Neo 9 Pro. At the moment, the Neo 10R costs Rs 26,999 at retail.