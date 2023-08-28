Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jio AirFiber wireless device to launch on September 19; Know how to register for it

    Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the company will launch Jio AirFiber this Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19). JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires.

    Jio AirFiber wireless device to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi Know how to register for it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    Reliance Jio has confirmed the launch of the Jio AirFiber which is a fixed-wireless connectivity device. According to Jio, the new device will debut on September 19, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, stated, "Today, I'm thrilled to announce that JioAirFiber will debut on the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19th, offering us another channel for customer value and revenue development in the unexplored Indian home market."

    Telcos struggle to link every part of the nation, hence Reliance Jio plans to deliver Jio AirFiber to give high-speed access. The Reliance Chairman emphasised that "JioAirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and cutting-edge wireless technologies to avoid the need for last-mile fibre."

    Also Read | boAt Ring with health features, music and camera controls launched; Check its specs, price & other details

    Jio is going to use the existing JioFiber wired network and pair it with the Jio AirFiber device which offers high-speed internet connectivity for home and offices.

    Reliance Jio subscribers can register interest in the Jio AirFiber service by following these steps:

    • Share your home address on the Jio.com website or the MyJio app.
    • Jio will make contact with you to determine whether the network is available and to provide the Jio AirFiber service.
    • To assist you in connecting to the high-speed wireless internet, the operator will provide several plans.

     

     

    Also Read | Steve Jobs' handwritten Apple-1 advertisement sold for Rs 1.44 crore in auction

    JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users just have to just plug it in, turn it on, and that's it and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes. Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed. Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 45 crore.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with 150W charging cable?

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    boAt Ring with health features music and camera controls launched Check its specs price other details gcw

    boAt Ring with health features, music and camera controls launched; Check its specs, price & other details

    Steve Jobs handwritten Apple 1 advertisement sold for Rs 1 44 crore in auction gcw

    Steve Jobs' handwritten Apple-1 advertisement sold for Rs 1.44 crore in auction

    Apple upcoming iPad Pro may feature new chipset bigger display more gcw

    Apple's upcoming iPad Pro may feature new chipset, bigger display & more

    Chandrayaan 3 ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point WATCH gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point (WATCH)

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with 150W charging cable here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with 150W charging cable?

    Recent Stories

    Onam 2023: 7 places to have 'Onam Sadhya' in Delhi RBA EAI

    Onam 2023: 7 places to have 'Onam Sadhya' in Delhi

    Mahesh Kumar Kaushik: A Remarkable path to success against all odds

    Mahesh Kumar Kaushik: A Remarkable path to success against all odds

    ISRO sets September 2 as launch date of Aditya L1 gcw

    BREAKING: ISRO sets September 2 as launch date of Aditya-L1

    Cricket Happy Birthday Lasith Malinga; 10 famous quotes by Slinga Malinga osf

    Happy Birthday Lasith Malinga; 10 famous quotes by Slinga Malinga

    Bomb threat to Kochi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight prompts deboarding of passengers vkp

    Bomb threat to Kochi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight prompts deboarding of passengers

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon