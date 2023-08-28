Jio AirFiber wireless device to launch on September 19; Know how to register for it

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the company will launch Jio AirFiber this Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19). JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires.

Reliance Jio has confirmed the launch of the Jio AirFiber which is a fixed-wireless connectivity device. According to Jio, the new device will debut on September 19, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, stated, "Today, I'm thrilled to announce that JioAirFiber will debut on the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19th, offering us another channel for customer value and revenue development in the unexplored Indian home market."

Telcos struggle to link every part of the nation, hence Reliance Jio plans to deliver Jio AirFiber to give high-speed access. The Reliance Chairman emphasised that "JioAirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and cutting-edge wireless technologies to avoid the need for last-mile fibre."

Also Read | boAt Ring with health features, music and camera controls launched; Check its specs, price & other details

Jio is going to use the existing JioFiber wired network and pair it with the Jio AirFiber device which offers high-speed internet connectivity for home and offices.

Reliance Jio subscribers can register interest in the Jio AirFiber service by following these steps:

Share your home address on the Jio.com website or the MyJio app.

Jio will make contact with you to determine whether the network is available and to provide the Jio AirFiber service.

To assist you in connecting to the high-speed wireless internet, the operator will provide several plans.

Also Read | Steve Jobs' handwritten Apple-1 advertisement sold for Rs 1.44 crore in auction

JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users just have to just plug it in, turn it on, and that's it and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes. Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed. Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 45 crore.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with 150W charging cable?