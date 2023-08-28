boAt Ring with health features, music and camera controls launched; Check its specs, price & other details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget brand boAt has launched its first Smart Ring and now we have the price and availability details for the product. boAt Ring is priced at Rs 8,999 in the country and the product will be available online shopping sites from August 28. 

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Budget brand boAt has launched its first Smart Ring in the Indian market this month.  The boAt Ring gadget aims to take advantage of the growing wearable fitness industry by bringing a product that is actually affordable thanks to its features and affordability, which appeal to millions of people. The majority of smart ring gadgets have a health theme, but the brand's offering takes a different approach.

    The boAt Ring supports touch controls which allow you to play/pause music with a tap, change the track, and even click pictures. The boAt Ring on your finger may be used to browse through the apps on the phone. It's intriguing that the business designed their smart ring to function as a smartphone extension so that you may use it more without having to take out your phone.

    BoAt Ring also meets the users' fitness demands in addition to these helpful aspects. The wearer's heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and body temperature may all be monitored via the smart ring. It's probable that boAt will have a special app to keep track of all this information.

     

    The SOS functionality of the ring may be used when needed and it can also function as an emergency device. BoAt also asserts that the smart ring can enable smart charging using its own charger and can last up to a week with all of these functions.

    In addition to boAt, another low-cost business in India, Noise, just released its own smart ring, but with companies like Samsung and Apple reportedly also working in the space, anticipate the product category to soar in the years to come.

