'It's on todo list': Elon Musk responds to suggestion about Twitter's character limit

    Billionaire Elon Musk, who completed a $44 billion deal and took over Twitter in October, has made several changes to the microblogging site, including $8 for a blue tick, an official grey tick for celebrities, and other new features.

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has revealed that the social media giant is working on increasing the character limit for the posts on the platform. "It's on the todo list," Mush tweeted while responding to the spaceflight photographer John Kraus, who said that Twitter's character limit should be increased to 1,000. 

    Kraus, in his latest tweet, said, "The character limit should be 1000, but only the first 280 should be displayed on the timeline, with a "... (show more)" to indicate the tweet is longer. When tapped, the entire tweet is expanded. When you scroll to the end, it smoothly returns to the timeline. Reduces the number of "x/87" threads while maintaining the timeline's overall feel.

     

     

    Musk promised sweeping changes when he took over the social media behemoth last month.

    On Sunday, the tech billionaire shared slides from a Twitter company meeting in which he announced that the social media giant is hiring. The slide stated, "We're recruiting," without further information. This comes just days after Twitter announced massive job cuts as part of a cost-cutting drive since Musk took over.

    Other slides displayed that hate speech impressions on Twitter were lower and that impersonations were reported. According to the slides, new user signups were at an all-time high, averaging over two million per day for the seven days ending November 16.

    According to the slides, active user minutes were at an all-time high, averaging nearly eight billion active minutes per day in the previous seven days as of November 15, a 30 per cent increase over the same week last year.

    In another tweet on Sunday, Musk said that he sees Twitter reaching one billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
