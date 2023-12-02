Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    3 iPhone features that make life of a specially-abled individual easier

    iOS 17 added new accessibility features for iPhone and iPad users. Personal Voice lets you replicate your real voice using machine learning. Apple says is processes data used for these features on the same device. 

    iOS 17 update 3 iPhone features that make life of a specially abled individual easier gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    The United Nations observes December 3 as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities to promote awareness and the welfare of people with disabilities worldwide. The most popular technological gadget in use today is the smartphone, and tech companies have been moving quickly to develop new technologies to increase user accessibility. While Apple has added new features like Voice Control and Assistive Access, Google has added Action Blocks, Camera Switches, and Live Transcribe in recent years.

    In anticipation of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we examine a few features that can greatly simplify the iPhone experience for users.

    Personal voice feature

    Apple's new Personal Voice function, which is powered by on-device machine learning, enables iPhone owners who have been diagnosed with degenerative illnesses like ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), which can cause speech loss, to continue speaking. Users of an iPhone or iPad are required to read aloud 15 minutes of randomly generated text in order to access the Personal Voice function.  The newly created voice should sound like an artificial voice that you can recognise after it has been stored. To add a more intimate touch to conversations, you may combine Live Speech with the Personal Voice function, which is entirely created and processed on the same device.

    Also Read | Apple to introduce action button in iPhone 16 series; Know why it is necessary

    Live Speech

    When speaking with someone face-to-face or even during FaceTime chats, iPhone users who have lost their voice or are mute due to a medical condition can enter whatever they want to say on their phone and have it read aloud via the device's speaker.

    Users have the option to save specific words in highly dynamic group conversations, which they may touch to participate at any time. According to Apple's support literature, this capability is also compatible with iPad and Mac PCs.

    Assistive Access

    On iOS, Apple offers a standard visual interface, however users with vision-related problems may find it a little confusing. With the release of iOS 17, Apple added a new Assistive Access mode that significantly streamlines the user experience for those who only want a basic interface, with the goal of making the iPhone and iPad more accessible.

    Users who have enabled Assistive Access will notice a streamlined interface for optimised apps, along with substantially bigger icons and text labels. Larger buttons may also be utilised for frequently performed tasks like returning to the home screen, taking pictures, and taking calls. Elderly users may also find the function useful, since it facilitates family members' communication with them. 

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Secret Code feature for chats launched; Here's how you can access it

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to bring search by username feature Check details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring search by username feature; Check details

    Aditya L1 Mission update ISRO activates second instrument on solar spacecraft gcw

    Aditya-L1 update: ISRO activates second instrument on solar spacecraft

    Realme GT 5 Pro teaser reveals design will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC WATCH gcw

    Realme GT 5 Pro teaser reveals design, will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (WATCH)

    Uber introduces 'Uber green' services in B'luru, you can now book e-vehicles vkp

    Uber introduces ‘Uber green’ services in B’luru, You can now book e-vehicles

    iOS 17 1 2 update released Here is how you can upgrade your Apple smartphone gcw

    iOS 17.1.2 update released: Here's how you can upgrade your Apple smartphone

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut contesting in next year's elections? Here's the truth RBA

    Lok Sabha 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut contesting in next year's elections? Here's the truth

    Karnataka: BMTC offers discounted Vajra bus monthly passes to students in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: BMTC offers discounted Vajra bus monthly passes to students in Bengaluru

    Cyclone Michaung: IMD issues 'Yellow Alert' as depression escalates: CM urges precautionary steps AJR

    Cyclone Michaung: IMD issues 'Yellow Alert' as depression escalates: CM urges precautionary steps

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui lost his mother to suicide; heartfelt revelation leaves other housemates shocked ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui lost his mother to suicide; heartfelt revelation leaves other housemates shocked

    India Rinku Singh shares secret of his big-hitting game after T20 series win over Australia (WATCH) snt

    India's Rinku Singh shares secret of his big-hitting game after T20 series win over Australia (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon