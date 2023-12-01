Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WhatsApp update: Secret Code feature for chats launched; Here's how you can access it

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has introduced a secret code feature for Chat Lock on WhatsApp, adding an additional layer of privacy for millions of users to protect sensitive chats on the platform. Once a code is created, it can be used to hide the locked chats so that they only appear when typed into the search bar.

    WhatsApp update Secret Code feature for chats launched Here is how you can access it
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    One of the most significant privacy-related upgrades to WhatsApp is the introduction of a new Secret Code function for conversations. On WhatsApp, users may already lock their really private conversations, however there was a bug in this feature. In other words, if someone gets to register their fingerprint on your phone, they would also be able to access your WhatsApp chats. The platform enables users to maintain the same fingerprint password for their private chats that they use to unlock their phones.

    Everything has changed with the latest update from WhatsApp, which has increased security by enabling the new Secret Code function for all users. You may now lock your chats with a passcode that only you know by creating a custom password using words or emoticons. Remarkably, the company's chief executive said that you can configure the settings such that you can access restricted chats just by entering the secret code in the search box.

    Also Read | Apple App Store Awards 2023: Full list of best apps and games of the year

    How to access Secret Code feature?

    • To keep your chats private on WhatsApp, you just need to open the list of locked chats and tap the three dots at the top.
    • After this, go to Chat Lock settings, turn on "Hide locked chats" and set a secret code you can remember.
    • This gives you more privacy than the existing WhatsApp design, which shows a shortcut for closed talks when scrolling down on the chat screen. Your locked chats won't appear in the main chat window after that.
    • Just type the secret code into the search field to view your locked chats.

    Recall that this visibility is transient and ends when you close the app, guaranteeing a private and secure chat experience.

    Also Read | Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India; Here's everything you need to know

    "We're launching Chat Lock on WhatsApp with a secret code so you can secure your conversations with a special password. In order to prevent someone from inadvertently finding out about your most private talks, you can now configure your locked chats to only show up when you enter the secret code in the search bar," Meta CEO added.

    WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature starting today and so, it will take time to reach all the users. People should wait for a few days for the feature to reach their phone

    Also Read | Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch in China; Check out specifications, price & more

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
