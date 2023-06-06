WWDC 2023: Apple launches iOS 17; Check 8 new features coming to your iPhone soon

Apple unveiled its latest iOS 17 software version at WWDC 2023. It brings new features and improvements to offer a better experience to iPhones. Apple is expected to roll out the update to iPhones in September 2023. Check out new features:

At WWDC 2023, Apple also announced a number of new devices, including a 15-inch MacBook Air and a new Mac Studio, along with its most recent iOS 17 software version. It offers new features and enhancements to provide iPhones a better experience. Offline maps, a new Journal app, voicemail translation in real-time, and more. Although Apple has not yet announced the exact release date for iOS 17, it is anticipated that the update will be made available to iPhone users in the autumn of 2023, most likely in the middle of September as in past years. The newest software will probably come pre-installed on the iPhone 15 series.

StandBy feature: StandBy is a new option in Apple iOS 17. This mode, which makes the screen into a status display with the date and time, is specifically for charging. Additionally, it can display data from widgets, smart stacks, and Live Activities, and it can switch on automatically when the phone is charging in landscape mode. Live Voicemail function: The most recent iOS version adds a new Live Voicemail function with live transcription, allowing users to review the recording's translation in real time. One of the helpful FaceTime changes is that it will now leave video messages if a call is missed.

Journal is here: Journal is a new app that Apple also unveiled; it will launch later this year. You may set notifications at the beginning or finish of your day and save moments to Journal. Apple claims that your recommendations and entries are secured in terms of privacy. End-to-end encryption will safeguard them, making it impossible for anybody to access or read them, not even the firm itself. Check-in feature: The 'Check-In' function is another new feature designed for those who check in on their friends and family while they walk or drive home. Your loved ones will be informed that you have arrived thanks to this sticker. If the intended route home is delayed, this app will also send a reminder.

NameDrop is here: The company also announced NameDrop which seems similar to Airdrop but is for contacts. One can tap iPhones together to trade contact info. It makes it seem like deja vu, as it's similar to Android Bump. Reacting to messages: Additionally, search filters have been added to iMessages, and users will now be able to react to messages by just swiping the text. The transcription of audio communications is now done automatically as well. One will also notice a new look for the iMessage app, which conceals applications and the camera by disguising them behind a + button.

Auto correct upgraded: In the latest iOS, Apple's infamous autocorrect also receives an upgrade. The keyboard now uses a new language model and features a simpler shortcut that allows users to return to the original word they wrote if autocorrect misunderstands what they have written. Additional features: Apple has released updated voicemail, videomail, and contact cards for missed Facetime conversations. A new function called posters is also included in the upgraded iOS. When a call is received, this function fills the whole screen on the recipient's iPhone with contact images and information. A new voicemail function called live transcription translates the caller's message in real time and gives the user the choice of answering the call or letting it go to voicemail.