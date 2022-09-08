iOS 16, watchOS 9 launch date announced; Here's when iPhone, Apple Watch will get latest update

Both iOS 16 and watchOS 9 were introduced in June during Apple’s annual developer conference, along with iPadOS 16. For the past several months, the software was undergoing beta testing with several app developers and members of the public beta program.

The eagerly anticipated iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra have all finally been released by Apple. In addition to all of its announcements, the firm said watchOS 9 for smartwatches and iOS 16 for Apple devices will soon be available. Speaking of the date, September 12 will see the release of the brand-new software. Apple Watch Series 4 and subsequent models will be able to use the latest software, watchOS 9. Users also need to have iOS 16 in order to upgrade the watch.

The iOS 16 software introduces a number of new features, including a revamped and customised Lock Screen, the ability to temporarily modify Messages for up to 15 minutes after they have been sent, and the ability to undo an inadvertent message send for up to 2 minutes.

The new lock screen also gives customers the option to add their own graphic components, enabling them to design the ideal lock screen. Additionally, users may install additional fonts, clock colours, widgets, backgrounds, and the list goes on.

Apple is attempting to improve the layout of search engine apps like Mail and Safari by introducing Spotlight search, adding undo, scheduling email send, shared tab groups, safari passkeys, etc.

The iOS 16 will be compatible for these phones:

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Prol iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

