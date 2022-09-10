iOS 16 coming to your iPhones on September 12; 5 major features expected to come

Apple’s new iPhone 14 lineup will come with iOS16 with other devices to get the OS update next week. The new operating system comes with several new changes including upgrade to the lock screen, iCloud Shared Photo Library, messages and more.

The iOS 16 release date was confirmed by Apple during its Far Out event. The software's first free upgrade announcement was made during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and the beta version was released in July. Now, starting on September 12, the stable version will be accessible. The new iPhone 14 models from Apple will ship with iOS 16, while other handsets will get the OS upgrade the following week. The upgraded lock screen, iCloud Shared Photo Library, messaging, and other modifications are just a few of the new features that come with the new operating system.

Edit and unsend the messages: In the event of typos or if they unintentionally send an incomplete message, users have the option to modify or recall transmitted messages. Additionally, users may designate messages and threads as unread on iOS 16. User can also recover deleted messages for up to 30 days after deleting them.

Improved personalization of the lockscreen: The new OS version will provide a lockscreen that can be more individually customised, allowing users to change the font, colour, or arrangement of the components that display on it. The option to customise the display of date and time data on the lockscreen, selecting the collection of widgets that would appear on the lockscreen, or accessing Live Activities directly from the lockscreen are some of the other notable additions to the lockscreen. The user may swipe to try out various looks.

Upgrades to Focus Mode: With iOS15, Apple debuted the Focus Mode. In the next OS update, it will get a significant upgrade of Focus filters that will allow users to establish restrictions for each Focus enabled within Apple applications like Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari. The user may change both the appearance and functionality of his or her iPhone simultaneously by connecting lockscreen to Focus.

Additional safety check feature: A new Safety Check feature in Privacy enables users to rapidly revoke access they've authorised to others in cases of domestic or intimate partner violence. Additionally, it aids the user in controlling whom and which applications they have granted access to.

Better family sharing: Quick Start, a feature of the new software, makes it simple to set up a new iOS device for your child and install the necessary parental controls. A new family checklist is available that offers advice and recommendations on the child's account.

