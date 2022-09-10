Want to buy Apple's iPhone 14? Know price, special offers and how to buy

Are you considering upgrading to the Apple iPhone 14? Be among the first to get the Apple iPhone 14 series as the latest iPhone from Apple are now available for pre-order. With the aid of the trade-in option, you may pre-order an Apple iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max and get up to Rs. 58730 in savings.

Are you thinking about purchasing an Apple iPhone 14? The new Apple iPhone 14 series is now available for pre-order, so be among the first to own one. Select the colour, size, and model of the phone. If you choose to trade in a working, earlier model instead of buying an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Max, you might save up to Rs 58,730. Authorized Apple dealers are where the phone may be purchased. Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro costs Rs 1,29,900 in India, while the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models each cost Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900, and Rs 1,79,900, respectively. A 128 GB Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max costs Rs 1,39,900, or almost $233. 256GB of storage capacity is available for 1,49,900 Indian rupees. The cost of the 512 GB model is Rs 1,69,900, while the cost of the 1 TB model is Rs 1,89,900. While the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be available on September 16, the iPhone 14 is now up for pre-order. If you decide to trade in your old iPhone, Apple will give you a credit that might range from Rs 2200 to Rs 58,730. Through Apple's trade-in programme, you may quickly get credit toward the purchase of a new iPhone by exchanging select authorised devices. The manufacturer, model, and state of the phone all affect the price reduction.