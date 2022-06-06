Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air to come in Gold, silver and space grey?

    According to previous rumours, the new model would be available in a number of colours. Gurman also predicted that Apple could have delayed the debut of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and would not introduce it at WWDC. 

    Apple WWDC 2022 New MacBook Air to come in Gold silver and space grey report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Apple is anticipated to unveil its new MacBook Air during the WWDC 2022 keynote later today, after much anticipation and delay. While no official information on the new model has been disclosed, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and TF International Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have both speculated that the next MacBook Air model, dubbed MacBook Air (2022), will be available in three standard colour choices.

    According to previous rumours, the new model would be available in a number of colours. Gurman also predicted that Apple could have delayed the debut of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and would not introduce it at WWDC. In contrast, an Apple Authorized Reseller was spotted with concealed listings for both the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2022: When and where to watch the event? All you need to know

    Gurman said on Twitter that reports of the new MacBook Air arriving in a variety of colours are "probably overdone" and incorrect, as he believes the laptop will only be available in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. He did, however, reveal a new Gold colour tint with a Champagne-like shine, as well as a new Dark Blue colour similar to the iMac from last year.

    Kuo concurred with Gurman's claim, tweeting that the MacBook Air (2022) will most likely arrive in three standard colour options plus one new colour, rather than the rainbow-style colours previously intended for the iMac.

    Apple will sell six to seven million copies of the new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022, according to the expert. However, the forecast is predicated on Quanta's Shanghai capacity, which would only reach the predicted level if the facility restored to pre-lockdown levels before the third quarter.

    Also Read | iOS 16, macOS 13 and more: Here's what is expected at Apple WWDC 2022 keynote

    According to Kuo, the MacBook Air (2022) will be supplied sooner than the MacBook Pro models since the former is anticipated to be produced by Quanta and Foxconn, while the latter is produced at Quanta's facilities.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple AR VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors Report gcw

    Apple's AR/VR headset likely to feature content created by Hollywood directors: Report

    Moto G82 5G to release on June 7 5 things you should know about it gcw

    Moto G82 5G to release on June 7: 5 things you should know about it

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built in camera Here s what we know gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built-in camera? Here's what we know

    Motorola Moto E32s launched in India Here s why it is the most affordable Android phone gcw

    Motorola Moto E32s launched in India: Here's why it is the most affordable Android phone

    Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022

    Recent Stories

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore snt

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE result announced; Know toppers here - adt

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE result announced; Know toppers here

    MG Motors enters metaverse with MGverse offers virtual experience zone NFT store gcw

    MG Motors enters metaverse with MGverse; offers virtual experience zone, NFT store

    MS Dhoni to invest in another company yet again; bats for drone company Garuda Aerospace-krn

    MS Dhoni to invest in another company yet again; bats for drone company Garuda Aerospace

    tennis rafael Nadal thanks fans worldwide for showering praises after 14th French Open victory snt

    Nadal thanks fans worldwide for showering praises after 14th French Open victory

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon