Apple WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air to come in Gold, silver and space grey?

According to previous rumours, the new model would be available in a number of colours. Gurman also predicted that Apple could have delayed the debut of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and would not introduce it at WWDC.

Apple is anticipated to unveil its new MacBook Air during the WWDC 2022 keynote later today, after much anticipation and delay. While no official information on the new model has been disclosed, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and TF International Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have both speculated that the next MacBook Air model, dubbed MacBook Air (2022), will be available in three standard colour choices.

In contrast, an Apple Authorized Reseller was spotted with concealed listings for both the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Gurman said on Twitter that reports of the new MacBook Air arriving in a variety of colours are "probably overdone" and incorrect, as he believes the laptop will only be available in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. He did, however, reveal a new Gold colour tint with a Champagne-like shine, as well as a new Dark Blue colour similar to the iMac from last year.

Kuo concurred with Gurman's claim, tweeting that the MacBook Air (2022) will most likely arrive in three standard colour options plus one new colour, rather than the rainbow-style colours previously intended for the iMac.

Apple will sell six to seven million copies of the new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022, according to the expert. However, the forecast is predicated on Quanta's Shanghai capacity, which would only reach the predicted level if the facility restored to pre-lockdown levels before the third quarter.

According to Kuo, the MacBook Air (2022) will be supplied sooner than the MacBook Pro models since the former is anticipated to be produced by Quanta and Foxconn, while the latter is produced at Quanta's facilities.