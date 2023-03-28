Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased & it's impressive; Here's what we know

    The Huawei Mate X3 is official and it's impressive on a number of levels. For starters, the Mate X3 is much lighter than its competitors. It's just 239g (the Feathered Sand model is 241g), which is 24g less than the Galaxy Z Fold4. 

    Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased its impressive Here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    Huawei has just launched its latest flagship devices, with the Huawei P60 Pro and the foldable Mate X3 set to hit the global stage in a few weeks. The Huawei Mate X3, which is a drastically thinner (11.8mm when folded) device compared to its predecessor. Huawei has confirmed that it will host a launch event on May 9 – the day before Google I/O – to launch the Huawei P60 series as well as the Mate X3 (probably) on a global scale.

    The most recent Mate X3 foldable appears to provide a peek of what this market will look like in the future, when you will gradually start to see small and light foldable phones. The Mate X3 demonstrates that taking risks may pay off whereas Samsung's fourth-generation Galaxy Z Fold series shows no sign of development.

    Also Read | Apple to launch Rs 2.46 lakh worth mixed reality headset? Here's what we know

    Huawei said that the Mate X3's innovative hinge mechanism allows for a variety of opening angles. However, we are yet unable to determine how long it will last and how many folding cycles that hinge can withstand. The cost of the Huawei Mate X3 is CNY 12,999. (Rs 1.55 lakh approx).

    The Mate X3 sports a 7.85-inch OLED LTPO panel and an external display that is 6.4 inches. However, the proportions of it make things interesting. The Mate X3 is just 5.3mm in thickness when you unfold the device, and it weighs 239 grams. Samsung’s foldable measures 6.3mm thick and heftier at 263 grams, which makes it a handful.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: iOS users may be able to send 60 seconds video messages soon

    The Mate X3 also has IPX8 water and dust resistance. Since Huawei is using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G chipset, the 5G modem will not be enabled by default. It contains three back cameras: a 12MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP main sensor. For a gadget with these size, the foldable tablet's 4800mAh battery is amazing. Both 50W wireless charging and 66W cable charging are supported by the device.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port may launch soon in 2023: Reports

    (Photo: Ice Universe | Twitter)

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple to launch Rs 2 46 lakh worth mixed reality headset Here is what we know gcw

    Apple to launch Rs 2.46 lakh worth mixed reality headset? Here's what we know

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type C port may launch soon in 2023 Reports gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port may launch soon in 2023: Reports

    4 ways to uncover unknown Apple AirTag tracking you gcw

    4 ways to uncover unknown Apple AirTag tracking you

    Redmi 12C to launch in India on March 30 Will it cost less than Rs 10000 here is what we know gcw

    Redmi 12C to launch in India on March 30? Will it cost less than Rs 10,000?

    Apple may add camera to the upcoming Apple Watch models Report gcw

    Apple may add camera to the upcoming Apple Watch models: Report

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl, to play as specialist batter due to knee injury snt

    IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl, to play as specialist batter due to knee injury

    Mystery continues over cycle polo player Nida Fathima's death; Final autopy report awaited

    Mystery continues over cycle polo player Nida Fathima's death; Final autopsy report awaited

    Life Mission scam is sponsored terrorism; ex-principal secretary to CM is mastermind: ED tells High Court anr

    Life Mission scam is sponsored terrorism; ex-principal secretary to Kerala CM is mastermind: ED to High Court

    MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released admit card for BEd CET; know steps to check - adt

    MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released admit card for BEd CET; know steps to check

    'Racist, bizarre...' Fans roast American sit-com Big Bang Theory for 'demeaning jokes' on Madhuri Dixit vma

    'Racist, bizarre...' Fans roast American sit-com Big Bang Theory for 'demeaning jokes' on Madhuri Dixit

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon