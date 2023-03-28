Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased & it's impressive; Here's what we know

The Huawei Mate X3 is official and it's impressive on a number of levels. For starters, the Mate X3 is much lighter than its competitors. It's just 239g (the Feathered Sand model is 241g), which is 24g less than the Galaxy Z Fold4.

Huawei has just launched its latest flagship devices, with the Huawei P60 Pro and the foldable Mate X3 set to hit the global stage in a few weeks. The Huawei Mate X3, which is a drastically thinner (11.8mm when folded) device compared to its predecessor. Huawei has confirmed that it will host a launch event on May 9 – the day before Google I/O – to launch the Huawei P60 series as well as the Mate X3 (probably) on a global scale.

The most recent Mate X3 foldable appears to provide a peek of what this market will look like in the future, when you will gradually start to see small and light foldable phones. The Mate X3 demonstrates that taking risks may pay off whereas Samsung's fourth-generation Galaxy Z Fold series shows no sign of development.

Huawei said that the Mate X3's innovative hinge mechanism allows for a variety of opening angles. However, we are yet unable to determine how long it will last and how many folding cycles that hinge can withstand. The cost of the Huawei Mate X3 is CNY 12,999. (Rs 1.55 lakh approx).

The Mate X3 sports a 7.85-inch OLED LTPO panel and an external display that is 6.4 inches. However, the proportions of it make things interesting. The Mate X3 is just 5.3mm in thickness when you unfold the device, and it weighs 239 grams. Samsung’s foldable measures 6.3mm thick and heftier at 263 grams, which makes it a handful.

The Mate X3 also has IPX8 water and dust resistance. Since Huawei is using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G chipset, the 5G modem will not be enabled by default. It contains three back cameras: a 12MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP main sensor. For a gadget with these size, the foldable tablet's 4800mAh battery is amazing. Both 50W wireless charging and 66W cable charging are supported by the device.

(Photo: Ice Universe | Twitter)