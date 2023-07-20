Instagram rolls out templates for Reels; users can choose audio, AR effects & more

Template Browser on Instagram will let users to simply sift through the templates by categories like Recommended, Trending, and templates or audio they’ve saved. It will allow users to simply drop images or video clips in your chosen template and you are good to go.

Instagram has introduced a new and easier way to make Reels on the platform called “Template Browser”. Users will be able to pick a template, insert photographs or video clips into it, and they are ready to go. The goal of this tool, which builds on the Reels templates feature, is to make it simpler and more enjoyable to produce and share content on Instagram.

Open the Instagram app and select "Create" from the menu.

Visit "Reel"

In the lower left corner, touch the picture icon.

Select "Templates" in the upper right corner by tapping there.

Your Reel will be prepared to upload once you've added the proper template, pictures, and clips.

Simply hit the "Use template" button when you find a Reel template that you like. According to the blog article, "You can also view examples of how templates created by your favourite designers have been utilised by others by pressing the 'Template by' button in the reel. You will be sent to a website with illustrations of how people used their imagination and put their own touch.

Additionally, Instagram intends to upgrade its Reels editing tools on the site. With the new version, components including audio, the quantity of clips, the length of the clips, and AR effects will be automatically added to the Reel when a user creates one using the template.

The business also says that transitions and text that were there in the original Reel will soon be added automatically. These templates will be editable, allowing users to add or delete clips, change the timing of certain pictures or clips, or even modify elements that have already been loaded.

