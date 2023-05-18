Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram rolls out new editing features for reels, gifts feature & more

    The Gifts feature will be rolling out in India in the coming weeks, offering an exciting opportunity for creators to connect with their audience in a more meaningful way.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    The well-known social networking site Instagram, which Meta owns, just debuted significant changes for its followers. The most recent version includes the release of the Gifts feature in India as well as additional editing options created especially for Reels.

    During a recent product education event held at its Mumbai headquarters, the business recently displayed its newest features. The site promises to enable young people and producers to express themselves artistically on a variety of platforms, including Reels, Feed, Stories, and Direct Messages. The business also revealed new tools intended to promote innovation and community participation.

    Instagram Gifts, which enables artists to accept gifts from their fans right within the app, is one of the noteworthy changes. Viewers may show their appreciation for their favourite creators by purchasing Stars and sending them presents. For each star that fans award creators on Reels, Instagram will give them a revenue share of $.01.

    In the upcoming weeks, the Gifts feature will start to roll out in India, providing an exciting opportunity for artists to more deeply engage with their audience. Additionally, Instagram plans to roll out worldwide changes to its Reels editor, giving users better editing tools.

    Features like Split, Speed, and Replace are part of the up coming release. Split allows users to easily split a single clip into two other segments, giving editors additional freedom. Users may change the pace of their clips with the pace function, producing eye-catching visual effects.

    Users may switch out one clip for another using the Replace function without messing up the timing or sequence of other components in their Reels. Additionally, the business added GIF comments on posts and Reels, which is now accessible everywhere.

    Instagram's dedication to empowering artists and boosting the overall user experience is evident in these new features and enhancements. Users may anticipate a wide range of fascinating tools that will enable them to explore their creativity and interact with their audience in fresh ways.Additionally, the business added GIF comments on posts and Reels, which is now accessible everywhere.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
