Apple iPhones may soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Apple has introduced a bunch of new features designed for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility, including a new “Personal Voice” feature for people who may lose their ability to speak. This feature will allow iPhone or iPad to start speaking in users’ voices within 15 minutes.

A new set of accessibility tools designed to aid those with cognitive disorders have been unveiled by Apple. Assistive Access, Live Speech, Personal Voice, Point and Speak in Magnifier, along with a few more improvements, are among the new features that may be included in iOS 17, which is expected to release later this year.

“At Apple, we’ve always believed that the best technology is technology built for everyone,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the announcement. He further said: "Today, we're excited to share incredible new features that build upon our long history of making technology accessible, so that everyone has the opportunity to create, communicate, and do what they love."

With Apple's Personal Voice function, users may generate "a synthesised voice that sounds like them" to communicate with friends and family members. This tool was created primarily for those who are at risk of losing their ability to speak.

According to the firm, customers may build a Personal Voice on their iPhone or iPad by reading a series of written instructions for 15 minutes of audio. The speech accessibility feature "integrates seamlessly with Live Speech so users can speak with their Personal Voice when connecting with loved ones and uses on-device machine learning to keep users' information private and secure."

Another recent addition that enables users to simplify their iPhone or iPad experience is Assistive Access. With options to assist configure the interface, the feature delivers a distinctive user experience with high contrast buttons and large text labels.

Users may hear text being spoken while they interact with their smartphone thanks to the Live Speech function. Users may enter what they wish to say and Live Speech will speak it aloud during phone and FaceTime chats as well as face-to-face interactions.

On some Apple products, Apple has also added a few extra functions for different impairments. Users who are deaf or hard of hearing may now customise their Made for iPhone hearing aids for their comfort in hearing by connecting them straight to a Mac.

