    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to launch in July

    Samsung will reportedly reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 devices at its Unpacked event later this year. The company is expected to hold the Unpacked event on July 26.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to launch in July gcw
    First Published May 17, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    The next-generation foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be unveiled by South Korean tech giant Samsung at the forthcoming Unpacked event in July. The new Samsung foldable phones may debut on July 26 and might go on sale starting on August 11, according to rumours.

    When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to have a slimmer design than its predecessor. According to the Verge, it has a smaller 6.2-inch cover panel and a bigger 7.6-inch inside display, providing consumers with an immersive viewing experience.

    Also Read | Apple iPhones may soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

    The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is anticipated to have a bigger 3.4-inch outside display with a resolution of 720 x 748. According to rumours, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will also have a redesigned "water drop" hinge designed to lessen the visibility of wrinkles.

    Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which offers exceptional performance, is anticipated to power these smartphones. Samsung's tablet portfolio also needs an overhaul, even if the company's foldable devices are now the centre of attention.

    The tech giant may launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the regular Tab S9 could come with up to 12GB of RAM, the report said.

    Also Read | Alert Gmail users! Google will delete your account, photos starting December 2023 if...

    Meanwhile, Samsung India recently launched the latest Galaxy S23 in lime colour. The Galaxy S23 is currently available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender colours. The 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB storage capacities of the Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime are available for Rs 74,999 and Rs 79999, respectively. A 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3X optical zoom are all included in the device's triple camera configuration.

    (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @AnxiousHolly)

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
