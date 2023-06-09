InstagramDown trends on social media after app faces global outage

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform was down for several users across the globe after it faced a technical issue. People took to Twitter to vent out their emotions and #instagramdown soon started trending.

The Meta-owned photo-sharing network was unavailable for numerous users worldwide due to a technical issue that hampered its services. People took to Twitter to express their feelings, and the hashtag #instagramdown quickly became popular.

On Friday, some users were unable to access the social networking site via the app. The software displayed error messages such as 'sorry, couldn't refresh feed' and 'something went wrong' to users. There were hundreds of user-generated complaints of outages on Downdetector.com.

Also Read | Apple Vision Pro: Here's why this gadget didn't impress us

Many took to Twitter to complain about yet another outage on the popular platform. Take a look.



Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook uses ChatGPT? Here's what he said

On May 22, some users reported problems with Instagram. According to reports, people reported having difficulty connecting onto their accounts and being unable to view their feeds. Some of them had problems uploading tales as well. The number of people affected by the outage was not disclosed by the firm. Downdetector.com, an outage tracking service, reported over 100,000 events in the United States, 24,000 in Canada, and over 56,000 in the United Kingdom.

Also Read | WhatsApp introduces Channels feature for broadcast texts; Know what it is, how does it work & other details

In other news, you can now easily get blue tick on your Instagram and Facebook account as Meta Verified is now available in India. Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India. People can purchase a monthly subscription for Rs 699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, the company will also introduce a web purchase option for Rs 599 a month.