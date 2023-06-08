Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Vision Pro: Here's why this gadget didn't impress us

    Apple finally showed off its AR headset. Apple's Vision Pro, which will compete against Meta Platforms Inc's Quest series and Sony Group's PlayStation VR, is the iPhone maker's first push into a new product category. However, there are some reasons why it didn't impress us.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    Apple Inc presented its first augmented-reality (AR) headset, as well as a slew of gadget and software updates, at the company's annual developers conference. Apple's Vision Pro, which will compete against Meta Platforms Inc's Quest series and Sony Group's PlayStation VR, is the iPhone maker's first push into a new product category since the Apple Watch was introduced nine years ago.

    After months of speculation, Apple finally showed off its AR headset. Starting at $3,499 - three times Meta's priciest device - it will begin retailing early next year. The headset, that looks like ski goggles, blends virtual and augmented reality features, allowing its wearer to see digital content superimposed on their surroundings.

    Here are some reasons why this Apple gadget didn't impress us: 

    Can't be used for more than 2 hours: The Apple Vision Pro is a device that demands a lot of power from its various features, such as its high-res display and multiple sensors and cameras. The Apple Vision Pro is a device that demands a lot of power from its various features, such as its high-res display and multiple sensors and cameras. 

    No controller: Unlike Meta's headsets, the Apple Vision Pro does not have specialist controls. That is because it does not require them. Outward-facing cameras interpret your hand motions, while inward-facing cameras scan your eyes to operate the cursor. If you choose, you may still connect Bluetooth devices like a keyboard and mouse for a more desktop-like experience.

    Battery not easy to replace: When the battery pack on the Apple Vision Pro runs out of power, don't expect it to be easy to replace. Because the gadget lacks an internal battery, the battery pack is the sole thing keeping it alive while you're not connected to a power source. If you change the battery pack while playing an online game or watching a movie, you will most likely turn off the device and lose your progress. You might try connecting another battery pack, such as a power bank, to the original one, but it would be difficult to transport.

    Users can virtually project the apps onto the space around them and control interactions with the apps through eye movement, hand gestures and voice. To switch between AR and VR settings, Vision Pro has 12 cameras and a digital crown similar to the Apple Watch. It uses an extra battery pack with a two-hour capacity that attaches to the device through a snap-on wire.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
