    OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to officially launch on February 7

    The OnePlus 11 5G is officially coming to India on February 7, 2023. OnePlus has also confirmed that it will also launch a new set of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds. The company has confirmed that it will be hosting a “Cloud 11” event in New Delhi for the launch of its upcoming flagship phone.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    OnePlus 11 5G India launch date is out. OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 11 5G, their upcoming flagship device, would be on sale on February 7, 2023. In fact, the company has stated that "an assortment of OnePlus goods" would be released on that day, including the recently released OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones during an in-person event in New Delhi.

    OnePlus had briefly teased the OnePlus 11 5G during its ninth anniversary celebration event in China on December 17. A promo video released by the brand confirmed that the flagship phone will come with a tweaked triple camera assembly possibly made out of ceramic while the phone itself would be made of glass. The Hasselblad adjustment will be applied to the cameras as part of OnePlus's ongoing collaboration with the renowned Swedish camera manufacturer. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 will keep its iconic alert slider.

    According to the teaser, the OnePlus 11 will be unveiled in a traditional Black colour finish. It will probably also be offered in more colour choices. It looks to feature a rear panel with a glossy matte surface.

    There’s little information about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The only data OnePlus has provided thus far is that they will complement the OnePlus 11 perfectly and provide "a full-bodied, stereo-quality music experience with crystal clarity." The wireless earphones' features have been made public by the firm. However, we are aware that the cost will probably fall into a higher bracket. To recall, the OnePlus Buds Pro were launched in India for around Rs 10,000. So, the new version could either be priced slightly higher or in a similar range.

