Only Twitter Blue users will be allowed to vote in future, says Elon Musk after losing poll

Twitter Inc. will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, company owner Elon Musk said in one of his first tweets following a poll calling for him to step down. More than 10 million, or 57.5% of the vote, were in favor of Musk relinquishing his role as head of Twitter. He has yet to publicly address the outcome of the poll, which he committed to abide by when issuing it.

Is Elon Musk leaving his position as CEO of Twitter? Following a poll earlier this week by Twitter's new owner, many users had that thought in mind. In the survey he conducted, which had more than 17 million users, he questioned, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." Now that the results are in, the conclusion is that Musk must step down, but that does not appear to be occurring. Yes was chosen by 57.5% of respondents, but Musk says he may run another survey with Twitter Blue users as the sole participants.

In response to a Blue member going by the handle Unfiltered Boss, Musk stated, "Twitter will make that adjustment." Musk agreed that only subscribers should have a say in future rules.

Therefore, it is certain that Musk will not be leaving anytime soon. Musk also stated in a second tweet that individuals who seek power are the least deserving of it. He also said that "no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

It appears to be true in part because Twitter's next CEO will face a significant challenge in reviving the service. To grow its user base and income, the business is always developing new features and subscription-based business models. Musk's goal of turning the platform into a centre for free expression isn't sitting well with advertisers, either.

