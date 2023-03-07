Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2023: Step-by-step guide to create customised WhatsApp stickers

    Holi 2023: Want to send personalised Holi wishes to your WhatsApp contacts? Here is the step by step guide to create personalised Holi stickers to wish your family and friends.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Now that the celebration of colours has arrived, it's time to share love, joy, and colour. Together, enjoy the joy of the festival with your family, neighbours, and other valued ones. And for people who are away from home or friends, spread the joy of colours using the tech. Send out texts on WhatsApp with your holiday wishes, and add a unique touch with stickers and GIFs.

    Here's how to make customised WhatsApp emoticons and GIFs to wish your loved ones a happy and colourful Holi on an Android or iPhone.

    Holi 2023: How to make WhatsApp stickers on Android

    Although WhatsApp does not have a specific feature for creating customised Holi stickers, you can still use third-party applications to obtain additional stickers or to make your own customised Holi WhatsApp stickers.

    • Look for a sticker creator programme on the Google Play Store. You can test out some well-known sticker-making applications like Sticker Studio, Personal Stickers for WhatsApp, and Sticker Creator.
    • Open the sticker creator application, then select the choice to build a new sticker pack.
    • To make your own stickers, give your sticker collection a name, and add an icon, simply follow the directions.
    • To add the stickers to your WhatsApp programme, select "Add to WhatsApp" after storing the stickers.
    • The stickers will be added to your sticker palette on WhatsApp. 

    Holi 2023: How to make WhatsApp stickers on iOS

    You must make use of the new iOS 16 feature that lets users drag and drop images straight onto WhatsApp without the backdrop in order to create custom stickers for WhatsApp on iPhone.

    • On your iPhone, launch the Pictures programme.
    • To distinguish the topic of a picture from its background, long-press on it after choosing a photo.
    • Drag the topic into the WhatsApp conversation you want to share your customised sticker to.
    • WhatsApp will ask you to turn the topic into a sticker once the picture has been dropped.
    • The sticker will be stored in your WhatsApp sticker collection as soon as it is made. The same icons can then be used in other conversations.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
