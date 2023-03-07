Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10; Know why is the smartphone worth waiting?

    The Moto G73 5G features a 6.5-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution. It includes two cameras on the back and MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC. The Moto G73 will retail via official Motorola India channels and Flipkart.

    Motorola is gearing to launch the Moto G73 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 930 and Android 13 in India on March 10, 2023.  The phone’s full specs and design have already been revealed thanks to the product listing on Flipkart which is Motorola’s sale partner. The company has confirmed that the Moto G73 5G will also be offered offline. Motorola appears prepared to release the Moto G73 5G with a single RAM option, just like the majority of its smartphones.

    The 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen on the Moto G73 5G has a hollow punch cutout in the middle and a frame rate of 120Hz. The Dimensity 930 CPU from MediaTek is installed inside. In India, Motorola is releasing the 8GB RAM/128GB capacity Moto G73 5G. The phone runs Android 13 software and Motorola is touting features like Moto spaces over a near stock overlay.

    The Moto G73 5G has a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main and an 8MP ultrawide for photos. On the back, it houses a dual-camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens that can double as a macro camera. The primary camera sensor can record Full-HD videos at 60fps.

    A 5,000mAh battery inside the phone in issue supports 30W rapid wired charging. The Moto G73 5G has an acrylic glass PMMA shell with an IP52 certification for dust and splash resistance. The Moto G73 will be offered in two colours: lucent white and midnight blue. Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and support for 13 5G bands. The phone also gets a fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 5G support.

