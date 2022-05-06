Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple stops accepting debit, credit cards for payments in India

    Customers will now need to add money to their Apple funds, which will remove money from the account every month when the subscription renews, exactly like a prepaid card. When setting up a new iPhone or iPad, customers are asked to create an Apple ID and enter bank account information.

    New Delhi, First Published May 6, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

    In India, Apple has stopped taking debit and credit card payments for subscriptions and app purchases made using Apple ID. This means you can't use your debit or credit card to buy applications from the App Store, Apple subscriptions like Apple Music and iCloud+, or media material from Apple. This is the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new auto-debit rules, which went into force last year.

    Several Apple fans have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the absence of credit and debit card options from the payment methods accepted by the business in India. Users who have previously added a card as a payment option to their account are likewise unable to begin new payments with their Apple ID, as the business displays a message reading, "This card type is no longer supported."

    "In India, regulatory regulations apply to the processing of recurring transactions. These changes affect your transactions if you have an Indian debit or credit card and a subscription. Some transactions may be refused by banks and card companies," according to the company's help website.

    According to Apple's support website, the three payment options now accessible to accept payments in India are netbanking, UPI, and Apple ID balance.

    According to the new guidelines, retailers such as Apple must put up an e-mandate for client cards. Customers must also utilise two-factor authentication and create a new e-mandate for recurring payments. Customers must also express their approval any time they need to make a subsequent payment of more than Rs 5,000, according to the guidelines.

    The RBI's auto-debit regulations went into effect on October 1, 2021, stating that there would be no automatic recurring payments for different services such as utility bills, phone recharge, DTH, and so on, and that additional factor of authentication (AFA) would be required.

