iPhone 14: Know speculated price, features and more of Apple’s upcoming phone
With the release of the iPhone 14, Apple is likely to eliminate the Mini version of its flagship series. According to sources, the next iPhone 14 series would have four variants: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 MAX, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro MAX.
The iPhone 14 series is expected to be released in September or October 2022 by Apple. While the Cupertino-based tech behemoth hasn't published any specifics regarding the forthcoming smartphone series, a fresh media claim has leaked iPhone 14 price six months before the anticipated introduction.
Expected price
Apple has yet to release pricing for the iPhone 14 series. However, the Apple non-Pro iPhone range with a 6.7-inch screen option is projected to cost $200 cheaper.
The replacement of the iPhone 13 mini with a Max model is likely to result in a $300 price increase. According to the leaks, the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might rise to $1099 and $1199, respectively.
Expected specifications
With only a few months till the release of the iPhone 14 lineup, rumours are rife. The forthcoming iPhones from Apple are likely to have the most substantial enhancements in years.
According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will sport a sleeker new design, a faster A16 Bionic CPU, a sharper new primary camera, and most likely a USB-C connector. The final one is the most dubious of them.
Apple is expected to have much softer edges on the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro to suit the larger back camera array. According to MacRumor, Ian Zelbo, the tech giant's concept visual renderer, thinks that future iPhone 14 Pro models would have broader radii in the corners.
Both iPhone 14 Pro versions would include a triple back camera configuration with a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The forthcoming iPhone 14 series will be able to play 8K video.