iPhone 14: Know speculated price, features and more of Apple’s upcoming phone

The iPhone 14 series is expected to be released in September or October 2022 by Apple. While the Cupertino-based tech behemoth hasn't published any specifics regarding the forthcoming smartphone series, a fresh media claim has leaked iPhone 14 price six months before the anticipated introduction. With the release of the iPhone 14, Apple is likely to eliminate the Mini version of its flagship series. According to sources, the next iPhone 14 series would have four variants: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 MAX, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro MAX.

Expected price Apple has yet to release pricing for the iPhone 14 series. However, the Apple non-Pro iPhone range with a 6.7-inch screen option is projected to cost $200 cheaper. The replacement of the iPhone 13 mini with a Max model is likely to result in a $300 price increase. According to the leaks, the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might rise to $1099 and $1199, respectively.