Here's why New York is offering free Apple AirTags to car owners

To prevent auto theft in the city, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is pushing car owners to utilise Apple AirTags. The move comes after a TikTok video went viral demonstrating a readily available exploit for getting into Hyundai and Kia automobiles, resulting in an increase in thefts across the United States.

Apple AirTags are small, round, Bluetooth-enabled tracking devices that are designed to help locate and keep track of your personal items, such as keys, wallets, backpacks, and luggage. They work by using Apple’s Find My app, which can help you locate lost or misplaced items with a high level of accuracy.

In a tweet, NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly stated that the "21st century calls for 21st century policing." It further said: "AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it’s stolen. We’ll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag.”

The tweet includes a video that shows how AirTag should be fitted in a location in the automobile where it cannot be seen. The video depicts a car theft in which the owner uses the FindMy app to track the vehicle, with the tracking information relayed to the police. The AirTag assists authorities in locating the vehicle and apprehending the thief.

Car owners will receive 500 free AirTags from NPYD. Residents of Castle Hill, Soundview, and Parkchester have already gotten their free AirTags, according to CBS News.

