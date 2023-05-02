Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 7a is coming to India, will be available on Flipkart; Check out its FIRST LOOK

    Google Pixel 7a India launch has been confirmed. The “budget” Pixel 7a is coming to India on May 11, a day after its global unveiling at Google I/O 2023. As expected, Google will sell it through Flipkart.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    The Pixel 7a is finally here as Google India has teased the launch of this mid-range phone. The tech behemoth said on Twitter that a new Pixel phone would be available for purchase on Flipkart on May 11. Google hasn't revealed the phone's name, but the teaser image and launch date clearly suggest that the Pixel 7a will be available in India this month.

    Google's official graphic reveals the design that we've seen on Pixel A and flagship phones. The Pixel 7a is expected to be unveiled by Google at its forthcoming Google I/O event on May 10.  As a result, it makes perfect sense for the corporation to make it available in the Indian market the day after the launch.

    According to the teaser image, the Pixel 7a will keep its twin camera arrangement on the rear. The back panel will continue to have a horizontal camera module, as seen on previous Pixel phones. It is also comparable to the Pixel 6a. Google appears to be avoiding experimenting with design since the current design is working well for them.

    So far, leaks indicate that the Pixel 7a will be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset.  The 5G phone may keep a 6.1-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and capability for a 90Hz refresh rate, a minor improvement above the Pixel 6a's 60Hz screen.

    According to the rumours, the Pixel 7a will have a 4,410mAh battery, which is somewhat larger than the 4,306mAh battery shown in its predecessor. According to reports, the firm may continue to support 18W wired charging technology, but there will be no charger in the retail package. A triple camera arrangement at the rear might have a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 main sensor. It might be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

