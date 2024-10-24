Top foldable smartphones to buy in India

Infinix has launched the Zero Flip 5G, a foldable smartphone, in India. Priced at Rs 49,999, it competes with devices like the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, offering a more budget-friendly option in the foldable phone market.

Infinix introduced the Infinix Zero Flip 5G, a smartphone with a foldable display, in India. With its clamshell form and starting price of Rs 49,999, this recently released smartphone is among the most affordable foldables available in the nation. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are competitors of the Infinix Zero Flip 5G. These are the top clamshell-style foldable phones available in India at the moment, before the Infinix Zero Flip 5G is released there:





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in six different color options and retails for Rs 1,09,999 in India. It has a 3.38-inch super AMOLED cover display and a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x main display. It features a 10MP front camera and a 50MP + 12MP rear camera combination. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which has 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, powers it. A 4,400mAh battery powers it.

Oppo Find N3 Flip The Oppo Find N3 Flip comes in gold and black color options and retails for Rs 74,999 in India. A 6.7-inch AMOLED primary panel and a 3.2-inch AMOLED cover display are included. The primary display has a dynamic screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and full HD resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 25GB of storage, powers the Oppo Find N3 Flip. It features a 50MP + 32MP + 48MP camera system at the rear and a 32MP front-facing camera. A 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W SuperVOOC rapid charging technology powers it.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a 6.9-inch pOLED main screen and a 4-inch pOLED cover screen. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which has 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, powers it. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging and runs Google's Android 14 operating system. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra features two cameras: a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is available in peach, green, and blue color options and costs Rs 89,999.



Tecno Phantom V Flip In India, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is priced at Rs 49,999. A 1.32-inch AMOLED external display and a 6.9-inch AMOLED main display are included. The MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor, which is paired with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powers it. It features a 32MP front camera and a 64MP + 13MP rear camera combination. A 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging powers it.

Latest Videos