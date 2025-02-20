Looking for new action games? 5 underrated gems that deserve your attention in 2025

Discover five hidden gems in the action game genre, from pixel-perfect platformers to mech battles and extreme sports adventures. These underrated titles offer unique and thrilling experiences for gamers seeking something new in 2025.

Action games have always been a popular among gamers because they provide fast-paced pursuits, exciting fighting, and captivating narratives. Even while popular games like God of War and Call of Duty take center stage, many undiscovered treasures are sometimes overlooked. These five action games are underappreciated and should be played in 2025 if you're searching for something new and thrilling.

1. 30XX

30XX is a must-play for fans of the original Mega Man X series. With a contemporary twist, this independent game revives the memories of pixel-perfect platforming. With its fast-paced action and several play options, the game keeps you on your toes. It also has randomly generated weapon drops. 30XX is an exhilarating experience, whether you're shooting robotic enemies or leaping across perilous gaps.

Also Read | Fortnite X Mortal Combat collab brings Sub-Zero & Scorpion in Chapter 6 Season 2: Date, skins, weapons leaked

2. Blazing Chrome

Blazing Chrome is an excellent action game that merits greater recognition, drawing influence from the renowned Contra series. This side-scrolling shooter, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by machines, allows you to use strong weaponry and play together with a companion. It is among the greatest independent action games available because of its pixel visuals, fierce battles, and unrelenting foes.

3. Carrion





Instead of letting you control a hero, Carrion lets you control a deadly alien parasite, which offers a novel spin on the action genre. You get bigger as you eat your foes, moving quickly and taking out gullible scientists with your tentacle-like appendages. Action-horror lovers will find it to be a compelling experience due to its creepy ambiance and puzzle-solving components.

Also Read | GTA 6 second trailer coming soon? Check expected release date, plot details and more

4. Daemon X Machina

The ideal choice if you enjoy massive robot combat is Daemon X Machina. You take control of a customized mech in this fast-paced action game, which lets you fight in the air. It provides an exciting experience that matches other mech series, with a wide range of weaponry and tasks.

5. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, which combines extreme sports with action-packed gaming, brings back the lively spirit of Jet Set Radio. In order to dodge robotic police enforcement, players take control of rebels who tag graffiti and ride rollerblades, skateboards, and BMXs across future towns. This game is an underappreciated treasure that exudes flair with its amazing music and smooth movement mechanics.

Though they may not be as well-known as AAA releases, these underappreciated action games are equally exciting. Try these games if you're searching for something new in 2025!

Latest Videos