GTA 5 gets major FREE PC update on March 4: Here's what to expect

Rockstar Games announces a major free PC update for GTA 5, bringing enhanced graphics, performance upgrades, and DualSense support. Rumors suggest a potential Xbox PC Game Pass release, but official confirmation is pending.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

Rockstar Games just dropped some exciting news for GTA 5 fans — a huge free PC update is landing on March 4, 2025.  With this update, the PC version will finally match the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, two next-generation system improvements. However, what about the reports that GTA 5 would be available on Xbox PC Game Pass? Let's dissect everything.

What can you expect from this PC update?

Also Read | GTA 6 isn’t the only big release! Check out THESE 6 exciting Take-Two titles

The next update is jam-packed with changes designed to improve the PC experience in Grand Theft Auto 5. What to anticipate is as follows:

  • Enhanced Graphics: For incredibly lifelike lighting and shadows, welcome to ray tracing with ambient occlusion and global illumination.
  • Improved support for higher resolutions, frame rates, and aspect ratios, quicker load times, and DirectStorage support for optimal SSD performance are all examples of performance enhancements.
  • Advanced Graphics Settings: To improve frame rates and smooth out gameplay, support for AMD FSR1, FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3 has been included.
  • Audio Enhancements: Dolby Atmos support is now available for immersive sound.
  • DualSense Controller Compatibility: Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are supported if you're using a PS5 controller on your PC.

Also Read | Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings

Although the free update has been confirmed, it is unclear if Grand Theft Auto will be included on Xbox PC Game Pass.

Though based on insider knowledge rather than an official announcement, reports have suggested that Rockstar Games may be getting ready to add Grand Theft Auto V to Xbox PC Game Pass. Although the concept seems interesting, there is currently no official release date, therefore it is not finalized.

Also Read | GTA 6 fans, don’t miss THESE 5 games with stunning realistic graphics

Rockstar has stated that gamers with less powerful PCs would still be able to play GTA Online's previous edition, even if the new upgrade will require higher system specs to function at its best. The hitch is that there won't be cross-play between the old and new versions. You won't be able to join lobbies with people who are still using the old version if you're updating. Rockstar is providing a one-time character migration option for those who intend to upgrade, allowing you to seamlessly transfer over your GTA Online progress.

