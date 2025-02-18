Grok 3 AI unveiled: Who can access Elon Musk's 'smartest AI on Earth' and what is so special about it?

Elon Musk's xAI has launched Grok 3, an AI chatbot touted as the “smartest on Earth.” It's available to X Premium Plus and Super Grok members via the Grok app and grok.com.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has launched Grok 3 – the most advanced version of its Grok chatbot. Musk, the world’s richest person, has called the product “the smartest AI on Earth.” At a launch ceremony, Musk said that Grok 3, which will compete with well-known chatbots like Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT, had "more than 10 times" the computational power of Grok 2.

Grok 3: Who can access it? How can they access it?

Grok 3 is now instantly accessible to X Premium Plus members. People can sign up for that plan if they would like early access. Super Grok, a new membership plan with the most cutting-edge features and early access to upgrades, has also been unveiled by xAI. This plan will be accessible on the recently created website Grok.com as well as the Grok app.

Additionally, xAI is introducing a new subscription tier called Super Grok, designed for dedicated enthusiasts seeking the most advanced capabilities and the earliest access to new features. This subscription will be available for both the Grok app and the newly launched website, grok.com.

Grok 3 is limited to the X Premium+ subscribers for the time being, and some of the new abilities come under a new SuperGrok plan that will cost $30 (Rs 2610 approx) per month.

Grok 3: What does the word 'Grok' mean?

Musk used the live demonstration as an occasion to divulge the meaning of the moniker "Grok." He disclosed that the phrase originates from the science fiction book "Stranger in a Strange Land" by Robert Heinlein. In the book, a character who was reared on Mars uses the word "grok" to imply to comprehend something completely and deeply. Musk emphasized that the phrase expresses empathy and profound understanding, two qualities that are essential to Grok 3.

Grok 3: What makes it unique?

Grok 3's capabilities are powered by the Colossus supercomputer, utilising 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to provide 200 million GPU-hours for training. This immense computational power enables Grok 3 to process large datasets quickly and accurately, setting a new standard in AI performance.

Grok 3: What happened at the demo event?

During the live demo, the xAI team explained that Grok 3 was evaluated on three key areas: General mathematical reasoning, STEM and science knowledge, and computer science coding.

Researchers studying xAI claim that Grok 3 performs better than a lot of current AI models, and even its scaled-down variant, Grok 3 Mini, is competitive. They think that having a top-performing pre-trained model is insufficient. “At xAI, we believe that having the best pre-training model is not enough to create the best AI. The best AI needs to think like a human,” they said.

“If you’re using Grok 3, you may notice improvements almost every day because we are constantly working on enhancing the model. In fact, you might even see changes within 24 hours,” they added.

As the AI market becomes more competitive, Grok 3's release represents a turning point for xAI. In addition to competing with Google and OpenAI, two of the biggest tech companies in the West, the company is also coming under increasing pressure from up-and-coming Chinese companies like DeepSeek. The speed at which DeepSeek is developing has forced rivals to change their tactics. For instance, OpenAI just released its first reasoning model for free and shortly after that, Deep Research AI.

