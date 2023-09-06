Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google unveils new Android logo, introduces new features too

    With the release of Android 14 around the corner, Google is giving a facelift to the most popular mobile OS with new branding. The logo has been updated with a capital “A,” which Google said makes the letter stand out more prominently against the rest of the letters.

     

    Google unveils new Android logo introduces new features too gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Google has relaunched Android with a fresh appearance and updates to the iconic green Android figure ahead of the stable release of Android 14. The new Android logo alludes to a fusion between the mobile platform and parent brand. Google is releasing new Android features in addition to a fresh design.

    The redesigned logo now features a capital "A," which according to Google helps the letter stand out more noticeably from the other letters. The newest logo, which has "more curves" and "personality," gives the most widely used mobile operating system in the world a more modern feel. The droid, the long-standing symbol of Android, is now more three-dimensional than ever, displaying its full body rather than just its head.

    Also Read | Google offers 360-degree preview of Pixel 8 Pro ahead of official launch

    Since the Google I/O, where the Alphabet firm briefly unveiled the new logo while demonstrating some of the new features of the impending Android 14 operating system, Google has been teasing the new Android branding.

     

    Also Read | WATCH: Google's latest Pixel ad hints that Apple iPhone 15 is getting USB-C

    It’s been almost four years since Google updated its logo and with the new one, the company is aiming for a significant visual overhaul. The new logo will start showing up on smartphones and other locations later this year, according to Google.

    In addition to a new logo, Google has also redesigned its "At a Glance widget," which is a pill-shaped widget that displays weather information and provides dynamic travel updates. Additionally, the business upgraded its Wallet app, greatly simplifying the uploading of passes with barcodes. In a similar vein, Google also revealed that Zoom will be included in Android Auto.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series: Apple to ditch leather case and replace with 'FineWoven'?

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google offers 360 degree preview of Pixel 8 Pro ahead of official launch gcw

    Google offers 360-degree preview of Pixel 8 Pro ahead of official launch

    WATCH Google latest Pixel ad hints that Apple iPhone 15 is getting USB C gcw

    WATCH: Google's latest Pixel ad hints that Apple iPhone 15 is getting USB-C

    Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch today Know when where to watch event LIVE gcw

    Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch today: Know when, where to watch event LIVE

    PhonePe payment confirmation to come in Amitabh Bachchan voice here is how you can access it gcw

    PhonePe payment confirmation to come in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice; Here's how you can access it

    iPhone 15 series Apple to ditch leather case and replace with FineWoven gcw

    iPhone 15 series: Apple to ditch leather case and replace with 'FineWoven'?

    Recent Stories

    Cactus to Spider Plant-7 plants that can bring bad luck at home RBA EAI

    Cactus to Spider Plant-7 plants that can bring bad luck at home

    ISRO to BSRO IIT to BIT IPL to BPL & more Netizens guess as India to Bharat buzz grows; memes explode snt

    'ISRO to BSRO, IIT to BIT, IPL to BPL & more?': Netizens guess as India to Bharat buzz grows; memes explode

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie rkn

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie

    Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'irked' at fan for asking, 'When are you going to get married'? vma

    Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'irked' at fan for asking, 'When are you going to get married'?

    Maratha quota hunger strike: Medical professionals administer IV fluids to activist on day 9 AJR

    Maratha quota hunger strike: Medical professionals administer IV fluids to activist on day 9

    Recent Videos

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon