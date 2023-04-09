Google to soon integrate ChatGPT-like AI support, confirms Sundar Pichai

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that the company will be using artificial intelligence (AI) in its search engine. Pichai believes that AI will improve Google's capacity to respond to a variety of search queries. Google's chatbot Bard, which is yet to acquire traction, has not received much consumer excitement,

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google's search engine will acquire AI assistance just as we were beginning to believe ChatGPT might dethrone Google in the near future. It's interesting that Google's latest step was motivated by Microsoft's decision to include ChatGPT into Bing, its search engine.

The Microsoft search engine not only supports an AI picture generator but also has conversational capabilities. In an attempt to compete with ChatGPT, Google also introduced Bard, although it was not as successful as ChatGPT.

Google, however, is aiming to improve its language models in order to improve the responsiveness and accuracy of its AI technologies. According to media reports, Sundar Pichai has declared that the organisation will implement artificial intelligence (AI) in its search engine. This choice was made in reaction to ChatGPT from OpenAI and other competitors.

Pichai thinks AI will enhance Google's ability to react to various search requests. He did not, however, agree that Google's search division, which accounts for more than half of Alphabet Inc.'s income, is under danger from chatbots.

The business will now make use of the technology to enhance the search engine user experience. According to Pichai, users would be able to interact and ask Google questions inside the context of searches, much like they can with ChatGPT.

The current setup that Google has does not allow the users to indulge in a conversation with the users. If you ask for anything, you could obtain a few links that are relevant to your question, but the in-depth information or need is absent.

According to the reports, Google is presently dealing with pressure from investors to reduce expenses as well as competition from Microsoft's improved version of the Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thinks that, similar to past developments in personal computers and cloud computing, AI-powered search engines will fundamentally alter every software category, including search.

