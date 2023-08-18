Google testing an AI chatbox to give you personal, financial advice: Report

Google's new AI tool can perform "at least 21 different types of personal and professional tasks", such as giving life advice, ideas, planning meals and tutorial tips, and more. The tool appears to be a Google Bard and ChatGPT-like chatbot, trained to answer intimate questions.

Google is now trying to further extend its generative AI portfolio by releasing new AI tools that might provide customers with life advice. This is because the search giant has now caught up to OpenAI's ChatGPT with Google Bard, after the competitor gained an advantage last year.

According to The New York Times, Google's AI teams, including Deepmind, are apparently testing a new AI assistant that can carry out "at least 21 different types of personal and professional tasks," including instructing and providing life advice.

The report makes the case that Google may be attempting to keep up with rivals like Amazon, Meta, and OpenAI, which is supported by Microsoft. The business may also wish to begin entrusting AI with "sensitive tasks."

Additionally, Scale AI, a contractor for the Google DeepMind team, has apparently been recruited by Google. According to two unnamed individuals, there are now more than 100 business specialists with doctorates in various fields on the "assembled teams" in charge of evaluating the capabilities.

This new strategy, though, seems to go counter to the company's position, which was given to Google executives in December, to avoid developing an emotional attachment to chatbots since doing so may result in a "loss of agency."

The accountable team is evaluating the assistant's "ability to respond to personal questions," including inquiries about "challenges in people's lives." This "personal" generative AI has the power to respond to really private queries, including how to tell a buddy you can't make it to their wedding.

"The idea creation element of the project might offer users advice or ideas depending on a circumstance. The planning feature allows users to build a financial budget as well as nutrition and training schedules, and its teaching function may teach new skills or enhance old ones, such as how to advance as a runner," according to the reports.

As Google steadily builds the new 'personal' AI tools, Google Bard, its PaLM 2-based chatbot, is reportedly prohibited from providing its customers with financial, medical, and legal advice. However, as usual, the plans are open to change.

