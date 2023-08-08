Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Search can now check your grammar; Here’s how to activate

    Google Search has a number of built-in tools from its dictionary to a metronome and multi-sided die, with the most recent addition letting you check grammar on mobile and desktop. Here's how you can activate the feature.

    Google Search can now check your grammar here is how to activate gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    The most recent AI-focused feature that Google is introducing to Search for users is the ability to proofread grammar in a phrase before you send an email or even a message. Currently, the function only supports English, however you may test it out on desktop and mobile devices. According to Google, the grammar check tool will determine whether a word, phrase, or sentence is written in a grammatically proper manner and, if not, will offer suggestions on how to improve it.

    You can already use this feature on Google Docs and Gmail, but the option to utilise Search for grammar check indicates that Google wants to provide users a variety of options for where they may check for these changes. You only need to enter the phrase or sentence in the search field and then type "grammar check" to use the system for grammar checking.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch 2 to feature UWB, new chipset & more; Check out key specifications you can expect

    How to Use the Grammar Check in Google Search

    - Go to Search using the desktop or mobile version of the Google Search URL.

    - To check a sentence for grammar, type it, and then click Grammar check.

    - Press the Enter key to see the outcome.

    - If the sentence's grammar is correct, a green checkmark will appear next to it.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max & other models; Check out AMAZING deals

    - Google will correct any grammar errors and highlight them in bold to make you aware of them.

    - You may also copy the appropriate phrase and paste it in a document or an email.

    Google warns users that the grammatical checks might not be entirely accurate and advises avoiding certain words to avoid such problems. At the I/O 2023 conference earlier this year, Google displayed its strength and shown to everyone that AI is a top priority for the company, and that all of its features and products would have a significant amount of AI that anybody can utilise.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13, sale to begin from September 22

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Chandrayaan-3 in Moon's orbit: The trajectory to lunar glory

    Google Pixel Watch 2 to feature UWB, new chipset & more; Check out key specifications you can expect

    Flipkart sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max & other models; Check out AMAZING deals

    Flipkart sale: Google Pixel 7 priced under Rs 50,000; Check out deal details

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro may offer stacked camera sensors: Report

