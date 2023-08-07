Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Watch 2 to feature UWB, new chipset & more; Check out key specifications you can expect

    The Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to have improvements in SoC, battery, connectivity, and features like UWB and Find My Device. It will run on Wear OS 4 and have a 1.2-inch OLED display.

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    It seems expected that the Google Pixel Watch 2 will soon be available. A recent source claims that the successor to the upcoming Pixel Watch is anticipated to include significant advancements, notably in the SoC and battery departments.

    According to various media reports, the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, as opposed to the Exynos 9110 processor utilized in the first-generation device, will power the Google Pixel Watch 2. It is most likely equipped with a Snapdragon W5 processor made by Samsung using a 4nm technology. According to the article, the Snapdragon W5 also supports additional low-power modes including Deep Sleep and Hibernation, which should extend the battery life of the Pixel Watch 2.

    The reports continues that ultrawide-band (UWB) technology would likely be added to the Pixel Watch 2's range of connection choices, which already include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. UWB enables device localisation by facilitating data transmission over brief distances using pulse-based radio waves. 

    According to reports, Google is also improving its Find My Device network, which works similarly to Apple's AirTag. According to the source, this function may be used as a Digital Car Key or provide video playing as an alternative to a Pixel tablet or a Google Nest device.

    The source claims that the Pixel Watch 2 will have a minor four percent increase over its predecessor and a little bigger 306mAh battery than the 294mAh battery in the Pixel Watch 2022 model, which offers up to 24 hours of battery life. Additionally, Wear OS 4 based on Android 13 is likely to be pre-installed on the forthcoming smart wearable.

    The Pixel Watch 2 is also anticipated to be created under the codenames "Eos" and "Aurora," which are likely to correlate to the LTE and only Wi-Fi versions, respectively. The 1.2-inch circular OLED display with a resolution of 384 × 384 pixels and rather high bezels is predicted to remain in the next iteration. However, rumors claim that the business may use panels from Samsung Display to replace the BOE panel from the original Pixel Watch.

