    Google rolls out passkeys feature; Know what is it and how is it helpful

    Passkeys offer a hassle-free sign in experience to users as they don’t have to remember long passwords for different websites. Passkeys let users sign in to apps and sites the same way they unlock their devices.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Google has begun to roll out passkeys, a password-free way to connect into Google accounts. Passkeys, which rely on the user's biometrics, are thought to be a simpler and safer method to sign into apps and websites.

    "Last year — alongside FIDO Alliance, Apple, and Microsoft — we announced we would begin work to support passkeys on our platform as an easier and more secure alternative to passwords, and, in honour of World Password Day, we've begun rolling out passkey support across Google Accounts on all major platforms," Google wrote in a blog post announcing the upgrade.

    Passkeys make it easier for users to sign in because they don't have to remember several passwords for different websites. Passkeys allow users to sign in to applications and websites using the same method they use to unlock their devices: a fingerprint, a facial scan, or a screen lock PIN.

    Passkeys, unlike passwords, are more resistant to online assaults such as phishing. They are also more secure than SMS one-time codes, which hackers can intercept. Passkeys synchronises user authentication across all devices that use a Google account through the cloud, utilising cryptographic key pairs.

    Passkeys will be offered in addition to password and 2FA login options. The functionality is now available to Google users, who will see the Passkeys option when signing up for a new app/website. It is now available for private Google account holders, but administrators will soon be able to enable passkeys for their end-users via Google Workspace account sign-in.

    In related news, Google has stated that the lock icon in the address bar would be replaced with a form of the tune icon, which is often linked with settings or other controls, shortly. According to Google, the new symbol will be more clickable and will not indicate 'trustworthy'.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
