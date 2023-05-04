Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google starts to roll out Passkey support, allows users to sign in without passwords

    Google has started rolling out passkeys - the password alternative to sign into Google accounts. Passkeys are considered a simpler and safer way to sign into apps and websites and relies on the user’s biometrics.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    The computer sector has been working on a simpler and safer replacement to passwords for some time. While passwords will be around for a long time, they are often difficult to remember and can put you at risk if they fall into the wrong hands. Google stated last year, alongside the FIDO Alliance, Apple, and Microsoft, that it will begin work to integrate passkeys on its platform as an easier and more secure alternative to passwords.

    On World Password Day, the business began rolling out passkey functionality across Google Accounts on all major platforms. They will be an additional option for people to sign in, alongside passwords, 2-Step Verification (2SV), and so on.

    Also Read | Google I/O 2023: Pixel Buds A-series new colour tipped alongside Pixel 7a

    Passkeys are a new way to sign in to apps and websites.They're easier to use and more secure than passwords, so users can stop relying on pet names, birthdays, or the notorious "password123."

    Passkeys, on the other hand, allow users to sign in to applications and websites in the same manner they unlock their devices: with a fingerprint, a face scan, or a screen lock PIN. Passkeys, unlike passwords, are immune to internet assaults such as phishing, making them more secure than SMS one-time codes.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) gets MASSIVE price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Check details

    Google has published updates over the last year on bringing passkey experiences to both Chrome and Android, which firms such as Docusign, Kayak, PayPal, Shopify, and Yahoo! Japan have already used to speed sign-in for their users. Now, Google Account users who wish to sample a passwordless sign-in experience will have this choice.

    Passkeys for Google Accounts are now accessible. You may test them out at g.co/passkeys, and getting started is simple. Administrators of Google Workspace accounts will soon be able to enable passkeys for their end-users upon sign-in. Of course, as with any new beginning, the transition to passkeys will take some time. 

    Also Read | Apple and Google team up together to address unwanted tracking

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
